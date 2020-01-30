Bombshell Ana Cheri Sizzles In Minuscule A Minuscule Plaid Bikini And Bucket Hat

Ana Cheri is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, the bombshell stunned her 12.4 million followers with a smoking hot new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. In the photo, the 33-year-old sat on top of a blue couch while slatted windows behind her allowed a hint of sun to pour over her figure. She was positioned with her legs crossed in front of her as she stared down the camera with a sultry stare. In the caption, she noted that her pose had a number of different names, and asked her fans which one they use to describe it.

Though enjoying some time in the shade, Ana looked ready to venture outside for a dip in the refreshing pool. She was sporting a skimpy patterned bikini that left very little to the imagination, driving her followers wild.

Ana sizzled in an itty-bitty bikini that boasted a bold, yellow-and-black plaid design that alone was enough to turn some heads — though the babe’s NSFW showing of skin had likely already done the job. The minuscule two-piece included a triangle-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It also featured a plunging neckline and tiny cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

Ana also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The number covered only what was necessary, allowing the brunette beauty to show off her toned legs and famous curves. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection — one of the many results of her dedicated fitness routine that she often touts on social media.

Ana added a trendy black bucket hat to her look that covered up her dark tresses, and sported a pair of gold hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. As for her beauty, the stunner opted for a minimal makeup look that consisted of a glossy pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the model’s latest bikini look with love. After just 30 minutes on the platform it has racked up nearly 47,000 likes — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post already as well, where many left compliments for Ana’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look spectacular,” one person wrote.

Another said that Ana was “perfect.”

“You ar te a GODDESS,” commented a third.

“I love the yellow on you,” quipped a third.

Ana is far from shy about showing off her impressive physique on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her taking things to the next level by ditching her bikini top completely while laying on the beach. Fans went wild for that racy look as well, which they awarded over 198,000 likes.