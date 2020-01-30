Larsa Pippen Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tight Navy Dress: ‘Obsessed’

With another new day comes another smoking hot photo from Larsa Pippen. The mother of four is one of the most popular figures on Instagram and thanks to her friendship with Kim Kardashian, her fan base grows by the day. As her followers know, Pippen has never been shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure in a wide-range of outfits — all of which show off her amazing figure.

In the newest selfie that was shared on her page, the brunette bombshell struck a pose front and center in what appeared to be her bedroom. The stunner looked drop dead gorgeous, wearing her long, dark locks pulled back in a low and loose ponytail. Additionally, she sported a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bubblegum pink lipstick.

Per usual, the smokeshow left little to the imagination in a tight-fitting blue dress that hugged all of her curves while showcasing her fit arms. The outfit was navy blue and simple aside from a little bit of sequin detail near her chest. In the caption of the shot, she told her fans that she is obsessed with the outfit from retailer Oh Polly. The image has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning the 45-year-old rave reviews.

So far, the post has garnered over 19,000 likes in addition to well over 200-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to rave over her beauty while many others let her know that they wanted to purchase the same dress. A few more had no words and simply expressed their opinions by using flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“You look absolutely amazing in it! I am a big fan and I love all of your pictures Larsa,” one follower gushed, adding a few heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Every day more beautiful,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“Wow you look so fabulous,” another one of Pippen’s fans commented.

“I’m obsessed my self with it,” one more chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen sizzled in another hot outfit while posing in her bathroom. In the update, she looked nothing short of flawless, rocking a white robe that draped off her shoulders, showing plenty of skin for the camera as well as hints of cleavage. Pippen plugged the Mermade Hair curling iron and it comes as no surprise that the photo garnered over 26,000 likes and hundreds of comments.