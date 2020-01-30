Super Bowl 2020 Will Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant, Shaq Still Throwing His Party To Honor His Friend

In 2018 a video of Kobe Bryant celebrating the Eagles Super Bowl victory went viral. Now the deceased sports icon – and die-hard Eagles fan – will be honored at Super Bowl 2020.

The sports world has been in mourning since news broke of the tragic helicopter accident which took the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people. Tributes have been pouring in on social media, and at sporting events, including the NFL’s Pro Bowl.

Yahoo! Reports that during his pre-Super Bowl press conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league will honor the 41-year-old with a tribute during Sunday’s game.

The commissioner mentions meeting him, and was effusive for what Bryant accomplished on and off the basketball court. Goodell says he knows that it’s not only the people of Los Angeles who are mourning the deceased Lakers icon, and that’s why he wants to continue to honor him.

During the Pro Bowl, which took place Sunday, there was a moment of silence and Bryant’s photo was displayed on the big screen. Goodell says he is “proud” of how the NFL and its players have reacted to the tragic news.

Bryant will not be the only person the NFL will be paying tribute to Sunday. The league lost a member of their family this week when Hall Of Fame defensive end, Chris Doleman passed away.

“I think both of those individuals will be seen on Sunday in some fashion in a respectful way,” Goodell said during his press conference.

Kobe Bryant was a HUGE Eagles fan Kobe was soooo happy watching the Eagles win their 1st Super Bowl with his family 2 years ago, he could not control his excitement @6abc#Eagles #KobeBryant#Kobe pic.twitter.com/3kdxP3jM1Z — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 26, 2020

The Super Bowl tributes for Bryant and all the victims of the helicopter crash will continue throughout the weekend. Former Lakers teammate, Shaquille O’Neal said he will honor his friend by carrying on tradition.

O’Neal had plans to throw his Funhouse Super Party over Super Bowl weekend, and while he’s “sick” over the loss of his teammate he has decided to not cancel the bash. He took to Instagram to let people know the party would still continue, and detailed how he planned to honor his “brother” over the weekend.

The NBA icon said he was initially torn on whether to cancel the festivities in light of the recent tragedy. O’Neal planned to stay home and use the time to “reflect” but changed his mind when he thought about what Bryant would have wanted.

“Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So lets [sic] do just that,” the Hall Of Famer wrote.

Later in the post he revealed that the proceeds from his Funhouse Super Party would be donated to The Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, and to the families of the seven other victims who died in Sunday’s helicopter crash.