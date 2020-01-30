Wilbur Ross Comes Under Fire For Comments About The Coronavirus Economic Benefits

Donald Trump‘s commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross came under fire on Thursday after issuing his take on the larger effects of the coronavirus on the world at large and China in particular. Appearing on Fox Business Network, Ross said, among other things that he believed the disease could be good for North America because it could bring jobs back from overseas.

“Well, first of all, every American’s heart has to go out to the victims of the coronavirus. So, I don’t want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease. But the fact is, it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain.”

Ross added, according to NBC News, that this is yet “another risk factor companies are going to have to take into account,” while pointing to the number of viruses that have swept through China in the last few years. He finished his thought on how coronavirus could help job growth by saying he believes it will accelerate the return of new jobs not only to the United States but also to Mexico.

After the video of Ross’s comments went viral, social media users were quick to recoil in horror.

Secretary Wilbur Ross says coronavirus will be good for [checks notes] American jobs: "I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America." pic.twitter.com/Y4SbDIcTi4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2020

One user commented that Ross appeared to be ready to exploit the deaths of countless people in order to speed up his own agenda. Another started listing all the jobs about to get a boost from coronavirus. Those jobs included coffin makers, gravediggers, outbreak suit designers, Mad Max era gas hoarders, and funeral home managers.

Still other users simply pointed out it didn’t appear Wilbur Ross experiences much in the way of human empathy. A good deal of the comments fired at the Commerce Secretary had to do with news reports on his propensity for falling asleep during important meetings and get-togethers.

Stories of Ross falling asleep in meetings at the White House started almost immediately after he was appointed to Donald Trump’s cabinet. One incident that caught national attention was when he appeared to be napping while the President was giving a speech in front of the UN General Assembly.

While the Trump administration has publicly made comments about how serious it is taking the coronavirus outbreak, analysts have stated they believe comments like those coming from Wilbur Ross on Thursday morning are not helping the cause. For his part, the Commerce Secretary did say he didn’t want to take a “victory lap” about what was happening in China, before he praised its job-creating effects.