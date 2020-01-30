‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Gets Steamy In A Blue Floral Bikini At The Beach

Kindly Myers rocked a floral bikini on the beach for her brand new Instagram photo. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” wowed her fans with the pic on Thursday morning.

In the photo, Kindly looked like a blond bombshell as she donned a blue bikini with pink and orange flowers on it. The tiny two-piece showcased the Playboy model’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, curvy hips, and lean legs.

Kindly wore her golden locks parted to the side and styled in long, loose strands that engulfed her shoulders. She posed on her knees as she grabbed a fistful of her hair, and accessorized the look with white polish on her fingernails, a dainty chain around her neck, and a bellybutton ring.

The model also wore a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and thick, black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, a sandy beach, ocean, and umbrella can be seen. In the caption, Kindly told her fans that if nothing seems to be going right, they should go left.

Many of the model’s over 1.8 million followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photo earned over 5,200 likes and more than 85 comments in less than an hour after it was posted to her feed.

“Wow!! You’re stunning! Love that swimsuit on you, Kindly!” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Your beauty is exceptional and you always bring many smiles!!!” another adoring fan said.

“Simple beauty. It seems so natural with you,” a third comment read.

“That bikini is amazing on you girly! Also, I love how long your hair is in the pic. You look like a tropical island goddess. Thanks for always bringing a smile to my face with your stunning photos!” a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly rocked social media with another racy bikini look earlier in the week. The model looked stunning as she sat by the water in a black and white string bikini as she flaunted her curvy booty, as well as the large tattoo down her side in the racy snap.

In the caption, Kindly reminded her fans that it’s always summer somewhere in the world.

That photo also proved to be a popular upload among Kindly Myers’ fans. To date, the post has garnered nearly 19,000 likes and over 280 comments.