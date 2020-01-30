Sommer Ray Shows Off Killer Body In Black Bikini & Sneakers For Instagram Photoshoot

Sommer Ray sent her fans into a frenzy on Thursday morning with her latest sultry Instagram post. In a series of photos on her feed, the fitness guru rocked an all-black bikini look and sneakers as she posed for an official photoshoot.

The post contained two black-and-white photos that showed Sommer posing against a plain, light-colored backdrop. A spotlight shined down on the model and bounced off her toned and tan body, which looked better than ever in her skimpy swimwear look.

Sommer’s look featured a triangle-shaped top that plunged into her chest and just barely covered her bust, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out. The model’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a matching black thong that left very little to the imagination.

The bikini bottom sat low on Sommer’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high on her hips to accentuate the babe’s hourglass figure. Of course, Sommer’s pert derriere was fully exposed in the swimwear, as well as her miles-long legs.

Sommer finished off the look with a pair of white and striped sneakers. She accessorized with a dainty bracelet, an anklet, and some small hoop earrings. Sommer appeared to be going mostly natural with her makeup look, including shaped eyebrows and highlighter for a dewey finish. The babe hardly needed any coverage with her natural beauty, though. Her long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in thick, messy curls.

The first photo showed Sommer close up and posing with her back arched and one hip out to further show off her round booty. She rested on hand on her hip and pushed her hair over her face with the other.

The second photo was more of a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, as equipment could be seen around her. This time, her whole body was visible. She pointed one foot to accentuate the length of her pins and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

Sommer’s post garnered more than 48,000 likes and just over 430 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look great sommer! love you!!” one fan said.

“Insane baby,” another user wrote.

“You’re so beautiful,” a third follower said.

Sommer always knows exactly how to drive her fans wild, no matter what she wears. Earlier this week, the model went for a bold look in a metallic two-piece set, which her followers loved.