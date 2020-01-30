Buxom Model Ashley Alexiss Stuns In Oversized Graphic T-Shirt: ‘Good Vibes Only’

Ashley Alexiss is sizzling in yet another photo update that was shared on Instagram. As fans who follow the plus-size model on the platform know, Alexiss is no stranger to showing off her curves for the camera while clad in some of the sexiest outfits imaginable including bikinis, lingerie, and more. But sometimes, the stunner likes to go back to the basics which is exactly what she did in her most recent update.

In the caption of the brand new shot, the model geo-tagged her location in Hollywood, California where she struck a pose front and center. She did not specifically tag what building she was in but it appeared to be on the set of a photo shoot since she was all glammed up for the occasion. Alexiss looked flawless in a beautiful application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. She wore her long, blond locks down and waved, covering her face with a few strands.

The beauty kept things simple, sporting an oversized grey t-shirt that read “Good Vibes Only.” She was only photographed for the waist-up but a hint of her legs were also visible in the image. In the caption of the shot, she tagged retailer Fashion Nova, crediting them for her outfit. The post has gained a ton of steam already in just a few short hours of going live, racking up over 16,000 likes and 150-plus comments.

Some of the model’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks drop dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her shirt. A few more were left speechless and opted to comment using emoji rather than words.

“Only getting more gorgeous all the time…,” one fan commented.

“Omg yesss, loving the makeup and cool tone hair!,” another fan chimed in, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“I like you with less makeup because your naturally beautiful. But still super gorgeous here as always!,” a third fan wrote in addition to a few flames at the end of their post.

This is not the first time in recent days that the model has dropped jaws on social media. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Alexiss sizzled in some scandalous black lingerie. She left very little to the imagination in a sheer black bodysuit that was high-cut, showing off her toned and tanned legs. Most of the outfit was netted and flaunted plenty of skin beneath it as well as lots of cleavage. That post racked up over 38,000 likes.