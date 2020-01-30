Beyonce Pays Tribute To Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Instagram: ‘You Are Deeply Missed’

Beyonce expressed her thoughts on the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant on Instagram.

The “Love On Top” songstress paid homage to the Lakers champion and the rising basketball star. Her series of posts came just days after they were killed along with seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. B Her first post shows a younger Kobe in a blue and red suit, which was also his profile picture on Instagram. He is smiling in the photo and is rocking a tiny afro in front of a grey backdrop.

For her second photo, Beyonce posted a standalone photo of Gigi. The teenager is seen also smiling, and was showing off the braces she had at the time. She is rocking a white top for the photo op and has a gorgeous, printed scarf on her head. The rest of Gigi’s long hair is in loose, wavy curls that stop at her shoulders.

In Beyonce’s third Instagram tribute post, the singer decided to release a photo of Kobe and Gigi together. The more recent photo of the two shows them courtside at a basketball game. They are both in casual attire as they enjoy the game together. In the snapshot, Kobe is kissing Gigi on her forehead as she gives a huge smile with her eyes closed. Beyonce decided to caption that image for her millions of Instagram followers and shared that she was deeply affected by the loss of both Kobe and Gigi. She also wrote that she is thinking of Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their three surviving daughters– Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe,” she wrote.

Many of Beyonce’s fans decided to join the Grammy winner in remembering Kobe and Gigi. The posts from Bey received more than 16,000 comments across all three posts.

“Man life is short & so precious,” one fan remarked.

“All Of Them Will be deeply missed,” another follower shared.

“It’s terrible to hear about the legend’s loss and I express my sincere sympathy to Bryant’s family with broken heart,” wrote one follower.

Beyonce and Kobe performed together in the 1990s for Destiny Child’s “Say My Name” remix, per BET News. Their friendship continued throughout the years, as Kobe and Vanessa attended her and Jay-Z’s New Year’s Eve bash in December 2019. InTouch Weekly reports that Beyonce and Jay-Z were also hanging out with Kobe and Vanessa back in November 2019 for Diddy’s 50th birthday. Jay-Z has yet to comment on Kobe’s death.