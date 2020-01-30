‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Has Surgery For Rare Bone Disorder CCD: ‘This Is A Big One!’

The actor prepares for his 4th surgery for the rare medical condition he was born with.

Netflix star Gaten Matarazzo underwent his fourth surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia, or CCD. The 17-year-old Stranger Things star, who plays 1980s-era teen sleuth Dustin on the Netflix hit, posted a new photo to Instagram ahead of his procedure for the birth defect that affects the growth of his bones and teeth.

In the photo posted to his social media page, Matarazzo gave fans a thumbs up from his hospital bed as he revealed that he was about to undergo his fourth surgery for CCD, and that this particular procedure is a “big” one for him. He also directed fans to the CCD Smiles, a nonprofit he works with to raise awareness for the rare condition.

In the comments to the post, Matarazzo’s Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine were among the many followers who wished him well ahead of the procedure.

“Good luck love!!! Sending my love Gate,” wrote Brown.

“Sending you supernova good vibes. Love you,” added Buono.

“Be well brother,” Modine wrote to the teen Stranger Things star.

Matarazzo previously told People there’s “a one in a million chance” of being born with CCD, which is sometimes genetic. The Netflix star said he actually has “a very mild case” of the disorder compared to others. Matarazzo also revealed that he has already had multiple mouth surgeries for the condition and that his role in Stranger Things has been a blessing for raising awareness of CCD.

In 2017, Matarazzo told CBS News he believes his genetic disorder helped him land the role as Dustin on Stranger Things. The then-14-year-old said he thinks he was the only actor who auditioned for Dustin, and that when the writers figured out he had CCD, they decided to call him back.

The Stranger Things star added that he thinks the writers thought that the condition “gave Dustin a purpose,” and that the character could perhaps have a deeper connection with the audience because of his disorder.

“Dustin is very positive towards [the condition] and I think having it gave the writers a unique look into the character,” Matarazzo explained at the time.

This is not the first time Gaten Matarazzo has given fans a thumbs up from his hospital bed. Last March, the actor let his fans follow him as he prepared for his third surgery for CCD. The star gave fans a closed-mouth smile as he got ready for the procedure.