‘General Hospital’ Thursday Spoilers: Jax Is Flustered & Valentin Is Confident

General Hospital is back and spoilers hint that Thursday’s episode will have everybody in Port Charles scrambling. The mob war that Sonny feared has progressed quickly and the episode airing on January 30 will focus on the fallout from the multi-site attack that was shown on Wednesday.

After a lengthy hiatus due to the Trump impeachment trial airing on ABC, the network finally decided to give fans what they’ve been clamoring for: new episodes. Some fans will be seeing the new shows during the usual time slot, however, others will have to follow a different path.

It may be that this approach won’t need to last longer than a few days. In the meantime, fans can go to ABC’s General Hospital page and watch each day’s episode without a subscription log-in, and the ABC app will be utilized in the same way.

The next new episode will mostly focus on what happens after all of the mob opposition is subdued. However, General Hospital spoilers indicate that some other tidbits will be incorporated to move other storylines forward.

Jax and Nina shared their first kiss, but Jax will pull away and apologize. Nina will not be quite as flustered, but she will rein her feelings in a bit when Ava breezes into the Crimson offices.

Damage control should be Jax's middle name. Can he salvage his working relationship with Nina or is it too late?

Before much more can transpire between Jax and Nina, he will get a phone call from Josslyn and rush to his daughter’s side. General Hospital spoilers note that Ava will needle Nina a bit about the chemistry she has with Jax.

As the two banter a bit, SheKnows Soaps teases that Ava and Nina will inch toward forming an actual friendship with one another. Before this can progress much, they will be interrupted by Valentin.

Many in Port Charles thought that Valentin was finally going to be held accountable for his many misdeeds. However, he managed to get released from jail and is wasting no time in letting people know.

Valentin will announce that he is ready to celebrate since he has been released, but Nina isn’t going to play along. She will order him to leave the Crimson office, but he’ll confidently tell her that he’s almost a free man and he wanted her to know.

General Hospital spoilers share that Valentin will head to GH and show a brief moment of worry as he hears about Laura’s injury. He will cross paths with Lulu, who has no interest in connecting with him, and he will regain his composure quickly.

According to Soap Central, Valentin’s legal problems may not be over quite yet. As for Jax and Nina, General Hospital spoilers suggest that the brewing mob war might distract him temporarily as he worries about Carly and Josslyn.