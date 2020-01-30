‘The Sexiest Basketball Player In Italy’ Valentina Vignali Stuns In Ripped Jeans & Combat Boots

Valentina Vignali’s most recent Instagram share is beautiful in more ways than one. As fans who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Vignali has been named “The Sexiest Basketball Player in Italy,” and for a very good reason. In addition to sharing photos from her games and time on the hardwood, the beauty also shares plenty of shots of herself clad in some smoking hot outfits. In the most recent social media update that was posted on her page, Vignali shared four new photos.

In the caption of the update, the basketball star tagged herself in Prague, Czech Republic. In the first photo in the deck, Vignali posed in front of a body of water with a bridge and number of buildings just behind her. She looked effortlessly chic in a pair of high-waisted, ripped jeans paired with a plain white t-shirt that she wore tucked into her pants, showing off her slim waist. The smokeshow also wore a red jacket over her top, completing the look with a pair of black combat boots.

Vignali appeared to be all dolled up for the outing, rocking a sky-high ponytail in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The next three images in the series were of different buildings around Prague and all of them were picture-perfect. Since the post went live for fans, it’s earned the social media star a ton of attention.

In addition to well over 77,000 likes, the post has racked up an impressive 150-plus comments. While some fans chimed in to let Vignali know that she looks amazing, countless others raved over the beautiful photos. A few more simply commented by using their choice of emoji and the overwhelming majority of comments were written in Italian.

“You are so stylish in this look,” one fan raved, adding a red lips emoji to the end of their comment.

“Prague looks like a wonderful place to go visit!!,” a second fan added in addition to a smiley face emoji.

“Valentina you are so beautiful! Please keep sharing photos with your fans. We love you, a kiss,” one more fan beamed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty stunned in another red-hot look, that time in some scandalous swimwear. In the photo share, the beauty flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy black bikini that was adorned with flowers. The sexy suit left little to the imagination, showcasing her taut tummy and toned legs. Also on display were the tattoos on her arm and it comes as no surprise that the post garnered rave reviews from fans.