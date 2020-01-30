Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Bombshell Theo And Lola Moment

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Theo and Lola may cross the line with each other not too long after Kyle and Summer’s kiss in San Francisco.

For months, now, the love quadrangle feature Kyle (Michael Mealor), Lola (Sasha Calle), Summer (Hunter King), and Theo (Tyler Johnson) has grown more complicated. Ahead of the new year, Theo told Summer he intended to go after what he wants. Since that time, Theo has taken every opportunity to spend time at Society with Lola, and every time Kyle has complained, Lola defended Theo. Ultimately, Kyle ended up punching Theo before his business trip to San Francisco with Summer. That act led to a fight between newlyweds Lola and Kyle, and after a big win on the road, Summer kissed Kyle, and for a bit, he kissed her back.

Once they returned to Genoa City, Kyle expressed his desire to make things with Lola work, so he and Summer agreed to never speak of their ill-timed kiss again. Of course, Theo happened to overhear a few of the details, which means that he has some ammunition to use as he attempts to win Lola. Further complicating matters, Summer recently confessed to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) that she never stopped loving Kyle, and she isn’t going to rest until they can be together.

In the Sneak Peek First Look Photos section of February 10, 2020, Soap Opera Digest, one picture quickly caught Y&R fans’ attention. In it, Theo and Lola share a passionate kiss in the kitchen at Society, and because he’s against a wall and she’s leaning up to the kiss, it looks like Lola could be the one who initiates the kiss. At the very least, Lola is participating fully in the kiss. While these types of scenes occasionally happen as dreams, considering what’s happened recently, it seems likely that Theo and Lola kiss and their relationship might go even further.

Since his return from San Francisco, Kyle has tried to clear the air with Lola, but her mother’s car accident caused him to put off the conversation. Ultimately, though, The Inquisitr reported that Kyle does tell Lola about the kiss, and she is understandably not happy to hear about her husband locking lips with his ex-wife. Indeed, the honeymoon is over between Kyle and Lola, and it looks like Kyle might have a difficult time making things right with his wife, especially after she turns to Theo for comfort.