Dasha Mart Runs On The Beach In Cheeky Bang Energy Bikini For Latest Instagram Video

Fans of famous Instagram model Dasha Mart will know that she often shares promotional videos for Bang Energy drink on her feed. In her latest promo on Thursday morning, the model took things to the next level by not only carrying an energy drink with her, but sporting a cheeky Bang Energy bikini. She pranced around on Miami Beach in the tiny two-piece, which her followers loved.

The video showed Dasha playing in the sand and the shore as the beautiful waves crashed around her. The beach did not appear to be crowded at all, with only a few empty lounge chairs and umbrellas surrounding the model. It appeared to be somewhat cloudy day, but that didn’t stop Dasha from enjoying the Miami warmth in her bikini.

Dasha’s look included a pink, purple, blue, and white galaxy-patterned top with Bang Energy’s logo on the front. The top featured a low-cut V-neckline that barely covered Dasha’s busty chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out.

Dasha’s flat, toned tummy looked better than ever between the top and a matching bottom in a cheeky cut. The front of the bikini sat low on Dasha’s waist to fully show off her abs, while the sides remained high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The Bang Energy logo appeared once more on the bottom.

Dasha accessorized the look with a pair of purple, round sunglasses and a pink, floral belly button ring. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, thick lashes, and shaped eyebrows. Dasha’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in straight strands that blew in the breeze.

The video opened with Dasha walking away from the camera to do a few twirls in the sand. She was later featured taking a sip of Bang Energy’s Keto Coffee before running towards the water as her booty shook. Dasha also posed by the water and pointed her toes, which accentuated the length of her pins. Later, the model playfully tugged at the straps on her top to expose more cleavage.

Dasha’s post garnered more than 7,000 views and just over 80 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Love the bikini look,” one fan said in the comments section.

“Your legs are just incredible,” another user added with fire emoji.

From bikinis to formal wear, Dasha has always killed every look. Earlier this week, the Russian bombshell showed off her legs in a flowing romper that was both classy and sexy.