Bill Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Gates Announces Engagement To Longtime Egyptian Boyfriend Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Katharine Gates, the 23-year-old daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, announced her engagement to her Egyptian boyfriend Nayel Nassar on Friday. According to CNN, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates made the official announcement via an Instagram post. The couple announced their engagement following a three-year courtship.

Jennifer and 28-year-old Nayel share a common passion for horse riding and have attended Stanford University together. Nassar is a professional showjumper who played a crucial role in helping the Egyptian team qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Jennifer, while not a professional Equestrian, has participated in several amateur competitions across the world.

Nassar also updated his Instagram profile with an image of them together. He thanked Jennifer for “making every single day feel like a dream to me.”

His Instagram posted further read;

SHE SAID YES!!????

I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine

While Jennifer claims to be an amateur at show jumping, she is currently ranked 33rd on the United States Equestrian Federation Show Jumping Ranking List. Jennifer has been riding horses since she was six and maintained a passion for the sport ever since.

According to Affair Post, Bill Gates has always been supportive of Jennifer’s passion for horses and reportedly even bought a property in Wellington, Florida, where he built an equestrian training ground. He is also known to have spent more than $1 million to rent an opulent manor near Palm Beach, Florida, so that she could be closer to the venue where the Winter Equestrian Festival is held.

Jennifer Gates is the eldest of Bill and Melinda Gates’ three children. She has a younger brother and a sister.

While little is known about Jennifer’s early education, she did attend Stanford University in California, where she earned a degree in biology. She also spent a significant amount of time at her parent’s home located on the shore of Lake Washington near Seattle. Jennifer has always chosen to stay away from the limelight. She has, in the past, made her Instagram account private after several media outlets showed a keen interest in reporting about her lavish lifestyle.

Bill Gates is yet to release a statement following the announcement of Jennifer’s engagement. Melinda Gates, however, did share Jennifer’s post on her Instagram story and said she is “thrilled” for the couple.