Bernie Sanders Reportedly Making Plans To Immediately Legalize Marijuana, Stop Trump’s Border Wall If He Wins

Bernie Sanders has some big plans for the first few days of his presidency if he wins in November, with a new report claiming he is planning a range of executive orders that could include legalizing marijuana and putting an immediate stop on construction of Donald Trump’s border wall.

A report from the Washington Post claimed that Sanders’ staff is already preparing dozens of executive orders that would immediately confront a range of important issues that the Vermont senator has raised on the campaign trail. That includes addressing the climate crisis by declaring it a national emergency, following the roadmap laid out by Trump’s decision to declare a state of emergency to build the border wall.

While it is not clear yet exactly which of the actions Sanders plans to put into action, the report said that staff members have put together a range of proposals including banning U.S. exports of crude oil, canceling all federal contracts for companies that pay workers less than $15 an hour, and lifting the cap on refugees put in place by the Trump administration.

Sanders is not the first candidate to address the idea of pushing back against the Trump administration. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has said she would form an independent task force to investigation potential corruption of the Trump administration. As ABC News reported, Warren said that her plan would “restore integrity and competence” to the federal government while holding anyone who conducted illegal activity to account.

“The next president will need to have the energy, expertise, and vision to safeguard our country, rebuild the government swiftly, and make fundamental changes so that it works for the American people,” Warren wrote in revealing her plan.

The plans floated by Sanders do not directly address any potential corruption, but did appear to answer one of the major questions being pressed upon the campaign — how Sanders would find enough support for his most progressive proposals.

The Washington Post report cited an internal document that said the issues addressed by the executive orders would allow Sanders to take immediate actions rather than work toward congressional consensus.

“We cannot accept delays from Congress on some of the most pressing issues, especially those like immigration where Trump has governed with racism and for his own corrupt benefit,” the document said.

Sanders has been rising in polling in the days leading up to the Iowa caucus, pulling to within striking distance of frontrunner Joe Biden both in national polling and in some key early states, including Iowa.