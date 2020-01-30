Jessica Simpson Rocks A Figure-Hugging Green Outfit For A Talk Show Appearance

Pop star Jessica Simpson recently shared an Instagram post that showcased a look she wore on her appearance on the late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. The blond bombshell posed in front of a graphic backdrop that featured a deep gray background and golden circular pattern over top of it.

Jessica went for a monochromatic look in a stunning shade of emerald green. The bombshell rocked a form-fitting green top with slightly puffed short sleeves and a v-neck neckline. Though the neckline showed off a bit of skin, her cleavage remained hidden in the look. The top hugged her curves, showing off her petite waist before flaring back out over her hips.

She paired the top with matching pants that fit snugly through her toned thighs, and then got more volume towards the bottom in a wide-legged style. The length of the pants meant that Jessica’s shoes were hidden in the particular shot she shared, and she appeared to have left the accessories completely behind for the ensemble.

Jessica’s long blond locks tumbled down in beachy curls, and she rocked a nude lip paired with a smoky eye look for a seductive vibe. The blond pop star placed her hands on her hips in the shot for a powerful and stunning picture.

In the caption of the post, Jessica clarified that the ensemble was one she wore on the show with Jimmy Kimmel, and also reminded her fans that she was promoting her recent memoir by including the hashtag “#OpenBook” in the caption.

Jessica’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning snap, and the post racked up over 69,300 likes within just 11 hours, including a like from country cutie Jessie James Decker. Her fans took to the comment section as well, leaving over 780 comments in total that showered her with praise.

One fan couldn’t believe how incredible her body looked after children, and said “you look amazing after having your baby!! Secrets?? #momofthree.”

Another follower loved the bold hue of Jessica’s outfit, and said “girl, I was just looking for a cute, knee length dress in that color! #greatminds! Can’t wait to read your book!”

“True beauty inside and out!” one fan said.

Another simply remarked “you look gorgeous,” followed by several star emoji.

On her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jessica revealed a juicy tidbit from her past involving another famous pop star. As The Inquisitr reported, Jessica spilled that Justin Timberlake tricked her into a kiss following her divorce from former husband and pop star Nick Lachey.