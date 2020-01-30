Mindy Kaling Shows Off Fine Form In A Navy Gown With Plunging Neckline

Mindy Kaling showed off her fine form in a fitted navy gown with a plunging neckline, displaying her breathtaking fashion choice as host of the 22nd Costume Design Guild Awards. The Mindy Project star posted the many fashion changes she displayed as host of the show, which recognized excellence in costume design for motion pictures, television, and commercials.

In the first of 10 photos the actress, writer and producer uploaded to the social media sharing site, Mindy wore a breathtaking creation made expressly for her by CDG president Salvador Pérez Jr., stated The Hollywood Reporter.

The sexy navy velvet gown had a built-in corset. Accented with an iridescent blue chiffon cape. Pérez told THR that the stunning dress was decorated with over 2,000 Swarovski crystals. He also revealed that the inspiration for the creation came from a velvet gown he saw on The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. It also had a long train which trailed behind the actress.

In the second sequence of photos, Mindy donned a one-shouldered purple gown. The dress had a ruffled accent and what appears to be a bow in the back, its ribbons cascading down the posterior of the garment.

The third photo featured Mindy sharing a laugh with legendary costume designer Bob Mackie, who recently won a Tony Award in 2019 for his work on the Broadway play The Cher Show. Mackie is best known for his designs for the rule-breaking singer and songwriter, as well as his work with comedy legend Carol Burnett.

Mindy stepped up her fashion game for the fourth image, where she looks regal and sleek in a peachy-pink one-shouldered gown. The top of the garment has a coordinating accent, which sweeps over the actress’s bodice. The stunning work of art also boasts a small train.

In yet another fashion-forward look, Mindy posted a costume change into a sleek, black gown with a hot pink shoulder ruffle, almost identical to the pink dress seen in an earlier photo.

Finally, the breathtaking actress is shimmering in a form-fitting long-sleeved turquoise gown, with a plunging neckline. The garment clung to her every curve. She paired that look with oversized rings and dangling earrings.

Mindy mentioned in the caption to the aforementioned photos how appreciative she is and how much she loves the work costume designers do to bring the television and film industry to life.

The actress noted that not only does the work of a costume designer help tell a story, they also help celebrities like herself look good.