Fitness Bombshell Ariana James Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Video

Model Ariana James was looking smoking hot in her latest social media share. The brunette bombshell took to Instagram to show off her curves in a barely-there bikini that left little to the imagination.

The beauty’s update was a short video in which she posed in front of a mirror. She appeared to be standing in a bedroom with a white dresser behind her.

Ariana’s bikini was pink with black trim. The top was a classic triangle style that tied around her neck. The skimpy bottoms had a black ruffle along the top and thin black strings that sat low on her hips. Needless to say, she looked sensational in the tiny number.

The clip begins with Ariana facing the mirror at a slight side angle striking a pose with one hip to the side. She tugged on the side of the bottoms while zooming in, showing off her chiseled abs and her ample chest. The model then pulled the strap up and down, calling attention to the curve of her hip as well as her toned thighs. For an extra dose of sex appeal, she also twisted her hips back and forth slightly, showing off her perky booty before flashing a smile right before the clip ended.

Ariana wore her hair down behind her back, and she appeared to be fresh-faced and makeup-free.

The caption for the post was written in Spanish, but a translation from Google Translate revealed that she shared what has worked to help her maintain her current fitness level.

Judging from the fact that the post racked up over 120,000 likes within an hour of going live, it was a smash hit among her 2.2 million followers.

Most of the comments were written in Spanish, but some of Ariana’s English-speaking fans weighed in with what they thought of the clip.

“Whatever you’re doing, you’re doing it well,” one Instagram user commented.

“The most perfect body i have ever seen omg!!!!!” said a second fan.

“Always so beautiful,” wrote a third follower.

“Perfect woman,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

The Miami-based model seems to enjoy flaunting her curves on Instagram in some of the skimpiest outfits the photo-sharing platform will allow. From slinky dresses to form-fitting athletic wear, she looks good in it all. But her favorite thing to wear is a bikini — of which she must own dozens. She recently showcased her six-pack abs in a sexy two-piece while running on the beach.