Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In A Figure-Hugging Red Dress

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, thrilled her 7.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, which was a triple update featuring a gorgeous red dress. Tracee frequently flaunts her fashion-forward ensembles for her fans, and her most recent post was no different.

The stunner took several photos outside a simple building, within a garden filled with all types of interesting plants. In the first picture, Tracee rocked a red maxi dress that clung to her curves and showed off her hourglass physique. The dress had long sleeves and showcased her ample derriere. She had her hair pulled back in a long statement braid, with some extensions likely incorporated to get the jaw-dropping length. The braid was wrapped with colored material to make it even more eye-catching. She had her eyes closed in the shot and looked peaceful and gorgeous.

In the second snap, Tracee showed off more of the ensemble. The dress had a v-neck neckline that showed off just a hint of cleavage, and the shoulders had a bit of a sculptural vibe, giving the look an avant-garde vibe. There was some ruched detail at the waist that caused the dress to drape beautifully over her lower body.

Tracee kept the accessories simple, adding just a pair of black statement earrings to go with her gorgeous braid. In the third and final snap, Tracee finally looked straight at the camera in a powerful shot. One arm hung by her side while the other rested on her forehead, and she looked stunning in the shots.

Tracee’s fans couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous snaps, and the post racked up over 160,700 likes within just 10 hours, including a like from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. Her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the red hot ensemble.

“And this is why red is my favorite color,” one fan said.

Another follower was into the look Tracee rocked, and said “can I have this dress when you are done? Asking for a friend.”

“I love everything about this,” another fan added.

One follower complimented Tracee on all levels, and said “beyond stunning mentally and physically.”

Tracee kicked the year off right with a massive Instagram update that showcased her beauty and personality, as The Inquisitr reported. She shared several stunning moments and videos that flaunted her fashion sense, her accomplishments, and much more, as she expressed gratitude for the decade past in her post caption.