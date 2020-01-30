Blond Bombshell Alexa Collins Sunbathes In White Lace Lingerie, Says It’s Her ‘Favorite Relaxer’

Florida hottie Alexa Collins sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page with a sun-kissed snap shared on Thursday morning. The steamy upload was a gorgeous black-and-white photo of Alexa soaking up the sun on a patio, and saw the stunner wearing nothing but skimpy lingerie.

The sizzling bikini model was sitting in a chair, reading a magazine as she basked in the sunlight. Fans could immediately notice her flawless, elegant posture, which called attention to the blonde’s fierce physique. The scantily-clad babe donned a white lace lingerie set that beautifully showcased her enviable curves. Her sunbathing attire consisted of a chic balconette bra that was extremely low-cut, resting low on her perky chest, and what looked like a pair of string thong bottoms. Both pieces appeared to be crafted out of see-through lace, leaving little to the imagination.

Alexa topped off her smoking-hot look with a pair of oversized dark sunglasses. She also wore her hair wrapped in a white towel, suggesting that she had just come out of the shower and was enjoying a bit of sunshine and morning relaxation before starting off her day. The arresting pic, which was captured by photographer Joshua Paull, certainly did justice to her stunning beauty, offering a great view of her killer body.

Snapped from the mid-profile, the blond bombshell spotlighted her chiseled bust, flashing some serious cleavage in the plunging sheer bra. The item featured thin straps that perfectly framed her ample decolletage area, luring the gaze to her exposed cleavage. Her chiseled collar bone was also on display, as were the model’s sculpted shoulders and slender arm. The lacy bra sported a delicate scalloped hem that further drew the eye to her busty assets, which were barely contained by the minuscule garment.

Alexa bared more than her cleavage in the racy attire. The 24-year-old hottie also showed off her trim midriff, teasing her tiny waistline in the seated pose. Although her arm somewhat blocked the view, the model still showed a glimpse of her washboard abs, reminding fans that she boasts an insanely toned figure.

The photo captured her from the knee up, only showing a hint of her firm thighs. Meanwhile, her thong bottoms alluded at her hourglass shape with their revealing design. The item had a gauzy triangle front and thin side straps that sat low on her hips, accentuating her curves. The bottoms also sported a scooped waistline, showcasing the model’s flat tummy.

Alexa cut a provocative figure in the saucy lingerie. The babe appeared to be completely engrossed in her reading, and slightly pursed her lush lips in concentration as she bathed in the glowing rays of the sun. The Instagram sensation referred to the activity as her favorite relaxation technique in the caption.

As expected, it didn’t take long for the sun-drenched snap to capture fans’ attention. The post racked up more than 3,200 likes and 66 comments in just one hour of going live, as follower’s couldn’t stop gushing over the model’s beauty.

“Wow you’re sooooooooo beautiful,” commented one of Alexa’s devotees.

“Love to relax with u,” quipped another, adding a string of fire emoji for emphasis.

“You still look gorgeous in the black & white pic effect,” raved a third Instagrammer, followed by an assortment of flattering emoji.