Ciara Debuts Baby Bump In A Bikini, Announces Baby No. 3 In Beach Snap

Ciara slipped into a red bikini to announce her third pregnancy.

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are expecting again. The couple announced via Instagram on January 30 that they’re set to become parents once again as Ciara proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a bikini with red-hot photos taken during their vacation in Turks and Caicos. Ciara was first to share the exciting news that she’s pregnant for the third time as she posted a gorgeous shot of herself in a red two-piece posing on the top of a large rock formation.

The stunning upload showed the “Level Up” singer in profile on the top of the rock. She had her growing baby bump on full show in the revealing two-piece, which appeared to be strapless.

The beauty showed off plenty of skin as she showed off her body confidence and flawless pregnancy curves. Ciara’s mile long legs were on full show in the skimpy red bikini bottoms while she posed with her left leg forward and her left hand up towards her face. Her right hand rested on her lower back as her long dark hair flowed down to past her hips.

She tagged her husband in the upload and officially confirmed her third pregnancy in the caption.

Russell then confirmed the big news on his own Instagram page just a few minutes later.

He used the same caption for his own photo as he posted a snap that showed a pregnant Ciara in the same pose in the background. The beauty was blurred in his snap while the football star was front and center while going shirtless.

The Seattle Seahawks player had several silver chains wrapped around his neck including one with a large number three pendant, which appeared to symbolise their unborn baby.

Ciara and Russell – who celebrated their third wedding anniversary back in July – are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Sienna. Ciara is also mom to her 5-year-old son Future, who she shares with her former fiancé, the rapper Future.

The comments section of both of their uploads was flooded with well wishes from fans as well as impressed messages about how stunning the couple’s big pregnancy reveal was.

“Perfectly done,” one person told Ciara in the comments section of her latest bikini upload, adding two fire and two purple heart emoji.

“Oh Woow congratulations!!!” another person commented.

A third comment read, “Damn you hid that well congratulations” with a red heart emoji.

Ciara, who also recently stripped down to a sparkly bikini for a video shoot, opened up about motherhood in an interview Vogue Arabia last year.

“Being a mother of two made me feel even more confident, inspired, and fearless,” she said.