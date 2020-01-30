Sports Illustrated’s curviest model Hunter McGrady sizzles in a stunning new selfie shared to Instagram. The breathtaking new image shows a close up of the model’s face and a cute similarity to a music superstar.

Hunter posted the image to the photo-sharing site on January 29.

The model is seen seated in a car, the black interior a stunning contrast to Hunter’s light skin and blonde hair. It is unknown if the car is her own.

In the photo, she is wearing a pale pink fedora, similar to the style of producer Pharrell Williams, and joked she was “coming” for him.

Hunter also sported a stark black turtleneck sweater in the pic. The tops of her long blonde tresses were tucked under the hat, while the rest of her hair was left long and cascading over her shoulders.

As for her makeup fashion, Hunter kept it simple and light for a day out.

The model‘s brows were filled in with what appears to be a brown pencil. She also wore a makeup base that perfectly matched her light skin tone. In addition, Hunter wore brown eyeliner to enhance her grey-blue eyes and lots of mascara. It looks as if she also added some false lashes at the end to extend her lash line further.

The Sports Illustrated stunner also paired a peachy-pink blush with some darker contrast under her cheekbones to make them more prominent. She finished off the look with a light pink lipstick.

The post, which was liked over 11,000 times, drew rave reviews from the model’s fans and followers on Instagram.

This included her mother Brynja McGrady who remarked, “You have become even more beautiful if it’s possible.”

“Wow!!! What a gorgeous picture of you!!! You are so incredibly beautiful!!!!!” said one follower of the model.

“You are SO stunning. Thank you for being such an inspiration!!” remarked a second Instagram follower.

Hunter regularly posts photos and updates of her day-to-day life on her social media account, sharing an interactive space with her fans where they share information and Hunter posts inspirational photos of her modeling journey with her 584,000 followers.

Less than one week ago, Hunter also posted a new full-face selfie where she showed off a favorite top and reminded her followers via an inspirational caption to remember just how “bada*s” women are.

In the photo, the model is seen wearing a t-shirt with a woman’s reproductive organs silkscreened on the front, using leaves and flowers as the base of the stunning design.