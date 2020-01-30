Ms Banks Stuns In Low-Cut Red Velvet Dress With Thigh-High Slit On NTAs Red Carpet

Ms Banks was one of the many names that attended the National Television Awards in London, U.K. this week and made sure she got noticed on the red carpet.

The “Bad B Bop” rapper stunned in a long-sleeved low-cut red velvet dress. The garment fell down to her ankles and had a thigh-high slit. She displayed her chest area and accessorized herself with a gold chain. Banks paired her ensemble with sequined heels and applied a coat of white toenail polish and had long acrylic nails.

For her makeup look, she rocked a glossy lip and owned long black eyelashes and black eyeliner. Banks sported a dark bob that was a little longer on one side.

On Instagram, the “Snack” songstress shared a photo of herself looking all glammed-up on the carpet.

Banks placed her arms beside her and pushed one leg forward. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce but subtle expression and proved how photogenic she is.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 19,100 likes and over 420 comments, proving to be popular with her 300,000 followers.

“Yessss that dress is everything on you!!!” one user wrote.

“And I was lucky enough to see this beauty in person!!!” another shared.

“STEPPED IN LOOKING LIKE A SNACK,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“Damn you are gorgeous,” a fourth follower commented, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

On her Instagram story, Banks took a selfie with British presenter Maya Jama at the award show. The duo looked happy to be in each other’s company and boasted their beauty.

As seen on Jama’s Instagram, she looked amazing in a one-shouldered white gown that fell to the floor. She wore her long dark wavy hair down and accessorized herself with stud earrings, a thin bracelet, and rings.

Jama currently is currently part of the TV show Don’t Hate the Playaz alongside Jordan Stephens, Lady Leshurr, and Darren Harriott. Last year, Banks appeared on the show and took part in the Lung Busta Rhymes game.

According to The Sun, the show didn’t earn itself a nomination. However, they both still won with their fashion game on the night.

One of the main highlights of the evening was Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson who picked up the Factual award for her documentary, Odd One Out, which broke records. The “Woman Like Me” chart-topper teared up during her acceptance speech and was very overwhelmed by the reaction. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore her “dream” dress on the carpet.