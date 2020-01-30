Pregnant Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A See-Through Top & Leggings

Total Divas and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella proudly showed off her baby bump shortly after announcing that both she and twin sister Brie Bella are pregnant. The WWE superstar put her growing middle on display while out and about in Los Angeles on January 29 as she sweetly placed her hand on her bump.
In candid new snaps shared online by The Daily Mail, the stunning mom-to-be proudly revealed her bump as she rocked a see-through tank top and a pair of leggings.
The beauty looked happy and healthy after the news of her pregnancy was officially revealed. She and sister Brie confirmed earlier in the day that they’re expecting their babies just over two weeks apart and didn’t even plan to get pregnant at the same time.
In the new snaps, pregnant Bella stunned in her red tank top which gave fans plenty of chance to see her growing bump due to its crochet design with several holes all the way across her torso. The holey design flashed some skin as she rocked it over a black crop top.
The 36-year-old beauty also wore a pair of skintight black leggings for her stroll around the city as she carried a bottle of water in her right hand with her other on her middle. She draped what appeared to be a scarf over her bag.
Nikki also opted to keep things casual when it came to her footwear. She rocked a pair of black sneakers with red laces that perfectly matched her top.
Nikki – who shot to fame as one half of The Bella Twins – had her dark hair down and straight and she shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes with a thick patterned frame.
She flashed a coy smile to the camera as she walked along the sidewalk mere hours after the news of her pregnancy broke.
The reality star was also proudly showing off her stunning engagement ring on her left hand ring finger after she confirmed earlier this year – only a couple of weeks before also confirming her pregnancy – that she’s engaged to professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev. The star was previously engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena, but they split after several years together over his desire not to have children.
I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to… together. ❤️ I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! Lol It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game changer this world needs! Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops lol jk well maybe not! @thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so! Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already. Ok Bella Army prepare to get flooded with our pregnancy journey till August! And make sure to watch our @people magazine interview online and a fun interview and more pics will hit newsstands on Friday! And the third slide!! Omg my baby!!!????❤️???????????????????????????????????? PS! Artem and I haven’t taken our cute pregnancy announcement pics yet lol but we are working on that! Brie and Bryan reminded us of that yesterday!! Lol
The Bella Twins revealed in an interview with People this week that they’re both pregnant, with Brie expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.
Brie said, “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”