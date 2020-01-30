Pregnant Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A See-Through Top & Leggings

The WWE star revealed her bump shortly after confirming that she and her twin sister Brie are both pregnant.

Total Divas and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella proudly showed off her baby bump shortly after announcing that both she and twin sister Brie Bella are pregnant. The WWE superstar put her growing middle on display while out and about in Los Angeles on January 29 as she sweetly placed her hand on her bump.

In candid new snaps shared online by The Daily Mail, the stunning mom-to-be proudly revealed her bump as she rocked a see-through tank top and a pair of leggings.

The beauty looked happy and healthy after the news of her pregnancy was officially revealed. She and sister Brie confirmed earlier in the day that they’re expecting their babies just over two weeks apart and didn’t even plan to get pregnant at the same time.

In the new snaps, pregnant Bella stunned in her red tank top which gave fans plenty of chance to see her growing bump due to its crochet design with several holes all the way across her torso. The holey design flashed some skin as she rocked it over a black crop top.

The 36-year-old beauty also wore a pair of skintight black leggings for her stroll around the city as she carried a bottle of water in her right hand with her other on her middle. She draped what appeared to be a scarf over her bag.

Nikki also opted to keep things casual when it came to her footwear. She rocked a pair of black sneakers with red laces that perfectly matched her top.

Nikki – who shot to fame as one half of The Bella Twins – had her dark hair down and straight and she shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes with a thick patterned frame.

She flashed a coy smile to the camera as she walked along the sidewalk mere hours after the news of her pregnancy broke.

The reality star was also proudly showing off her stunning engagement ring on her left hand ring finger after she confirmed earlier this year – only a couple of weeks before also confirming her pregnancy – that she’s engaged to professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev. The star was previously engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena, but they split after several years together over his desire not to have children.

The Bella Twins revealed in an interview with People this week that they’re both pregnant, with Brie expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.

Brie said, “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”