Nicki Minaj Breaks Social Media Silence & Poses In Skintight Two-Piece With Husband

Nicki Minaj has been pretty silent on social media since November and shared her first bit of content of 2020 this morning.

The “Pound the Alarm” hitmaker posted two photos within one post and it definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In the first shot, Minaj posed solo in a skintight gray-and-white two-piece. She sported her long light pink hair down and owned it straight. The rapper rocked a silver chain and paired the ensemble with white heels. The “Pills N Potions” songstress opted for more accessories and wore a gold watch, bracelet, rings, and held a small bag. Minaj applied a pink glossy lip and black eyeliner.

The image was taken outdoors by a door window. She raised one hand and placed it against the door while she held her bag in the other. Minaj was photographed side on which displayed her curvy shape. She parted her lips and served fierceness directly at the camera.

In the second pic, she was pictured in the same location but with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Petty wore a bright-colored pink T-shirt with jeans and sneakers and accessorized himself with a thick gold chain. He put one hand in his pocket and the other on his wife’s lower back. Minaj raised one leg up and was photographed side on again. They both looked at the camera lens and updated their fans with a new photo of them together.

Minaj didn’t caption her post but that didn’t seem to bother her 110 million followers.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 1.2 million likes and over 36,000 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her fanbase.

“YOU LOOK SO DAMN GOOOOOOODDDD,” one user wrote in capital letters.

“My queen is back,” another shared.

“Why am I so emotional I missed you soooo much!!” a third follower remarked.

“I just screamed SO LOUD,” a fourth admirer commented, adding multiple flame emoji.

Back in November, Minaj warned her Twitter followers that she wouldn’t be using Instagram for a while.

“I’m not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes. Hmmmm what should I get into now? Think of all the time I’ll have with my new life,” the “Super Bass” chart-topper said.

However, she remained silent on Twitter too until this morning.

Since her online absence, it was reported that her brother, Jelani Minaj, had been sentenced 25 years to life after his 2017 child rape case earlier this week.

Fans of Minaj send positive messages to the entertainer and tried to get the hashtag “WeLoveNickiMinaj” to trend.