Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Slays In A White Swimsuit

Devon looked smoking hot as she posed in a white one-piece.

Devon Windsor slayed her 1.9 million followers on Instagram this week as she shared a sizzling shot of herself rocking a white swimsuit. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model stunned in the hot new shot posted online on January 29 as she flashed a little skin in the skintight one-piece while soaking up the sun.

The photo featured the beauty in the skimpy swimwear look which featured a full-cup design and a stylish knotted bow in the center of her chest.

The bodice perfectly showed off her enviable model curves via its flattering ribbed material.

She also rocked a see-through white short sleeved coverup over her shoulders which stretched all the way down to the floor. Devon kept the coverup unbuttoned to put her bathing suit on show.

The lingerie model had her blond hair flowing down past her shoulders as she looked towards the camera with a pair of dark, round sunglasses with a gold frame on her eyes. She also kept herself protected from the sun with a large wide-brimmed sunhat by Eugenia Kim on her head with a navy piece of material wrapped around it.

Devon was soaking up the sunshine on a deck surrounded by sun loungers and posed while holding on to a large black bag from Fendi in her right hand. She carried her flat white Hermes sandals in her left hand.

The gorgeous blue sky could be seen above her along with several palm trees.

She confirmed that her stylish one-piece was from her own line of swimwear. The supermodel tagged the official Instagram account of her brand, Devon Windsor Swim.

In the caption, Devon didn’t confirm her location but she did tell her 1.9 million followers that she was spending some time in her “favorite place.”

The swimwear snap has received thousands of likes since Devon shared it online as well as plenty of comments from impressed fans.

Many flooded the comments section with different colored hearts and heart eye emoji to show their appreciation for the lingerie model showing off her flawless body.

One comment called the beauty “Sooo stylish.”

Another described her fashion forward look as being “so chic.”

A third person wrote, “Always so fashionable and stunning!!”

The new snap followed a more NSFW look at pieces from her swimwear line that surfaced online earlier this month.

As The Inquisitr reported, Devon joined forces with fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Lorena Rae as they both ditched their bikini tops for a risqué shot that showed them posing in nothing but their bikini bottoms. The beauties matched in white as they flashed plenty of skin with their backs towards the camera.