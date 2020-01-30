Billie Eilish Stuns Fans With Major Oscars Annoucement

Fans of singer Billie Eilish were stunned when the singer announced on Instagram that she would be performing at the Oscars. The 18-year-old multiple Grammy winner made the shocking reveal in an Instagram post on January 29.

In the caption, Billie posted an emoji of a smiley face but gave no other information regarding her appearance.

The photo she attached to the caption shows the singer in front of a blue background, her face the same hue as the deep color of the backdrop. She is looking away from the camera.

Billie’s dark hair has florescent green highlights in the image, which match the oversized jacket she sports in the image that has the word Paris emblazed repeatedly. She is wearing a large silver choker in the photo.

The official Instagram of the Academy Awards reposted the exact same image as the singer but gave no further information regarding why she will appear during Hollywood’s biggest night, devoted to film and all those who help create and develop the work fans enjoy on the big screen.

Fans of the singer debated in the comments section of the post why Billie would appear at an award show that is out of her wheelhouse.

The only connection many of her Instagram followers could find to her appearance on the Oscars is that Billie has been tapped to write and sing the soundtrack to the new James Bond film, No Time to Die.

No Time to Die is the 25th installment of the film franchise starring Daniel Craig. Billie is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. They believe that perhaps, she will debut the song on the stage of the Dolby Theater where the show is being presented.

The Academy has not confirmed in what capacity Billie would appear on the show. It is quite likely she will take the stage with her brother, producer, singer and co-songwriter Finneas, with whom she shared her Grammy accolades.

“It’s got to be that she’s gonna perform the new Bond song. I know it,” said a fan of Billie’s, who believes that is the reason she will appear on the Oscars.

“Ya win 5 Grammys and now u get to perform at the academy awards!? Is it the Bond song? Get it, girl! Woo! Billie!!!!” said a second fan of the singer.

“Gonna take home 5 Oscars too?” quipped a third fan, noting that during the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie won five major awards during the 62nd annual award show, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards is scheduled to air on ABC Sunday, February 9.