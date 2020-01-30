Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Spills Out Of Tiny Strapless Bikini At The Beach

Daniella Chavez was a total beach babe in a saucy new selfie video shared to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. The sizzling Playboy model hit the beach in the tiniest strapless bikini and made a splash with her killer curves.

Clad in a scandalous aquamarine two-piece, the blond bombshell filmed herself sunning on the soft white sand, and treated fans to a gorgeous view of her sculpted torso and pert derriere. The stunner was lounging on a beach towel, lying stomach down and leaning on one hip as she soaked up the sun. Daniella held the camera at arm’s length and was looking directly into the lens with a sweltering gaze and sultrily parted lips. The buxom babe flaunted her bodacious bosom as she pointed the camera at her bronzed chest, and raised up one knee for support, calling attention to her toned thigh as well.

The 33-year-old hottie displayed a lot of skin in the minuscule bikini, proudly showing off her glowing tan. The skimpy two-piece was as racy as they come, and consisted of an outrageously small bandeau top that barely contained her busty assets. The risqué piece was made up of impossibly tiny ruched cups that did very little to cover up her bountiful curves. The Chilean beauty exposed her tremendous cleavage in the scanty top, which sat low on her shapely chest. The item also featured large cutouts both in the front and on the sides, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. Two tiny straps ran across her chest, keeping the barely-there cups in place. Even so, Daniella nearly spilled out of the teeny top, which was clearly too small for her.

At one point, the busty blonde flipped over on her tummy and hoisted the camera over her shoulder to capture a shot of her perky backside. This allowed her to showcase her itty-bitty thong, which was just as revealing as the ultra-racy top. The tiny bikini bottoms were also a ruched design and had thin straps that sat low on her round hips, accentuating her taut waistline and making for a splendid showcase of her trim lower body. Danielle put her peachy posterior on full display in the flattering item, lowering her head to make sure she got a perfect shot of her bare bottom. She even swayed her hips and put up her feet, coquettishly waving her white sneakers in the air.

The stunning blonde was all dolled-up for the occasion, sporting a chic glam that played up her naturally beautiful features. She wore a shimmering skin-toned eyeshadow and a slightly darker eyeliner that accentuated her stirring gaze. Her makeup application was complete with a touch of mascara and a matte peach lipstick that complemented her aquamarine swimsuit. She added some subtle bling to her seductive attire with a pair of small hoop earrings. She wore her golden tresses down, letting her locks be gently tousled by the playful sea breeze.

In the caption, the Playboy babe disclosed her whereabouts, telling fans that she was sunning on Miami Beach, and credited Latin retailer Dacha for her saucy bathing suit (as Google Translate revealed). Daniella wrote the caption in Spanish, and tempted followers to head over to the brand’s page and choose their favorite bikini, announcing that she’s planning a giveaway.

A photo of Daniella rocking the same style but in a pastel pink color was shared to the label’s Instagram page earlier this week.

Needless to say, the model’s steamy selfie video drove fans wild, racking up more than 150,000 likes. Followers immediately took to the comments section to offer their opinion on the smoking hot look and left 670-plus messages under the cheeky clip. While most of the comments were in Spanish, some of Daniella’s English-speaking fans also chimed in.

“So beautiful,” wrote one person.

“Oh my god,” penned another admirer.

“I will Settle down with you in a Heart Beat!!!” offered a third Instagrammer, clearly entranced with the model’s beauty.