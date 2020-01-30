Candice Swanepoel Dances In A Skintight Zebra-Print Swimsuit In New Video

The Victoria's Secret model sizzled as she danced around at the beach.

Candice Swanepoel stunned in a new video posted to Instagram this week as she showed off her dance moves while rocking a skin-tight swimsuit from her own line, Tropic of C. The short clip, which she shared to her Instagram account on January 29, featured the beauty as she showed off her very best moves during a trip to Jamaica.

The stunning longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel slipped into the sexy swimwear look and danced around for the camera during a trip to the beach.

She proved why she’s one of the most famous models in the world as she flashed some skin in the wild one-piece look, proudly showing off her mile-long legs that were showcased by the bathing suit’s high-cut bottom.

Candice also gave her 14 million followers a peek at her toned derriere when she treated fans to a twirl. The stunner spun around and flashed her booty while also showing that the black-and-white look had a risque thong back.

Her one-piece also featured very thin black straps over both of her shoulders and a square neck to flash a little skin on her chest.

The South African beauty had her long blond hair flowing down as she danced around, while her locks appeared to be damp as if she’d taken a dip in the water. The gorgeous blue ocean could be seen stretching for miles in the distance behind her.

She also had a red bandanna wrapped around her head alongside a pair of large gold hoop earrings in both ears.

Candice danced underneath a tree and in front of a large rock formation during her sunny beach day.

In the caption, the star confirmed that the video was taken during a recent vacation to the Caribbean, which she described as being a “legendary nation.”

She also tagged the official account of her swimwear line and added the hashtags #iandi and #riseup alongside a yellow, green, and black heart emoji.

Understandably, fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section.

“Wow perfect,” one person said.

“You look so happy and that’s beautiful,” a second fan commented with a red heart emoji.

Another fan told the lingerie model that she has a “Phenomenal, perfect body.”

The video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times and received over 248,000 likes in the first 15 hours since she shared it to social media.

The clip hit Instagram shortly after Candice was last spotted in her swimwear. In a photo posted by Tropic of C, the beauty wowed in a dark red bikini as she got soaking wet in an outdoor shower.