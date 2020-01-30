Bombshell Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Powers Through ‘Full Body Gym Blast’ In Green Sports Bra And Shorts

Kayla Itsines gave her 12.1 million Instagram followers another dose of “fitspiration” this week when she shared a rigorous full body workout that was sure to have them working up a sweat.

The bombshell fitness trainer wore a light green sports bra, tiny black shorts, and white sneakers to perform the intense “gym blast,” which was uploaded to her Instagram page on Thursday. She utilized a cable crossover machine to complete the series of four exercises, which she noted in the caption of her post could be done in 15 minutes or less.

Kayla kicked off her sweat session with a set of assisted chin-ups. She looped a long resistance band around the machine and stood on top of the other end to aid in a set of pull-ups.

Next up was a two-in-one exercise. Standing at a distance from the machine with its cable attachment in hand, Kayla performed a set of lunges by slowly popping up and down on one leg while the other was stretched out behind her. Meanwhile, she pulled the cable toward her chest for a row exercise as well.

The Aussie fitness trainer’s next performed a set of front lat pulls, which saw her standing with her legs shoulder with apart and her upper body bent forward. She grasped the bar with both hands and proceeded to pull it down toward her knees to complete the workout.

Kayla finished up the workout with underhand bicep curls. For this exercise, she stood up tall and again held the wide metal bar with both hands. She kept her elbows close to her side and slowly pulled the bar up to her chest in a careful and controlled manner.

Kayla’s latest workout routine certainly proved popular with her fans. The upload has already been viewed over 125,000 times and has earned more than 5,700 likes within just two hours of going live to her feed. Dozens took to the comments section of the post as well.

“Love that it’s only 15 minutes!!” one person wrote.

Another fan echoed that sentiment, noting that it gave them “no excuses” to skip their workout for the day.

“You are amazing!” commented a third.

While Kayla has her own fitness program that fans can subscribe to, she often takes to her Instagram account to share exercises with her followers as well. Another recent addition to her page saw her demonstrating a “no jumping” workout that would be especially beneficial for new mothers or those with knee problems. That sweat session also proved popular, earning over 42,000 likes.