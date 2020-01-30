Meghan McCain Denies Rumors Of Behind-The-Scenes Drama On ‘The View’

She spoke out during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Meghan McCain denied rumors of behind-the-scenes drama on The View during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the nightly Andy Cohen Bravo talk show.

Meghan was asked by a viewer who called in about the many rumors that have surfaced regarding her treatment off-camera by her co-hosts and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar.

The viewer commented that with so much conflicting information in the press, they wanted to know directly from Meghan if her fellow panelists speak to her off-camera.

Meghan emphatically denied any rumors of tension between herself and her fellow co-hosts of the hot-topic ABC daytime talk series.

“Good Lord yes. Anyone who comes to the show can see. Joy and I are oftentimes in the corner talking about things we hit and things we missed during the break,” stated Meghan to Andy.

“I think I was called the ‘lone wolf.’ Of course, I’m the ‘lone wolf’ I am the only conservative on the show. We are going to disagree on things,” Meghan continued.

When Andy asked Meghan if the show is going to fill the seat vacated by Abby Huntsman who left the series in January to work on the gubernatorial campaign for her father John Huntsman with a fellow conservative, Meghan replied that she hoped so, claiming “it’s rough out there.”

She also noted she would love a person to sit at the table with a common viewpoint.

To date, The View has not officially commented on when they will bring a new co-host to the table to replace Abby. They continue to rotate guest-panelists and political commentator Ana Navarro is added to the table on Fridays.

Meghan is regularly in the news for clashing with her co-hosts on air.

Whoopi Goldberg put rumors of internal strife to rest during a live show in late December 2019 where she directly addressed those who continue to publish stories regarding issues between the women of the series.

This statement came after a passionate conversation between Whoopi and Meghan regarding the topic of politics.

Whoopi and Meghan both addressed the audience after the incident.

The EGOT winner remarked that just because there was a heated exchange between the panelists did not mean that women can’t sit around and talk. Nor was it an indication that they do not know how to deal with each other on-camera.

McCain assured the audience that she and Whoopi get along and told the series moderator “I love you very much. I’ve loved you for a long time. You were good friends with my dad. We fight like we’re family. It’s all good.”