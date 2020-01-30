Jessica Simpson Reveals Justin Timberlake Tricked Her Into A Kiss After Her Divorce From Nick Lachey

The singer opens up about her awkward kiss with the 'NSYNC alum.

Jessica Simpson has revealed she once shared a kiss with Justin Timberlake, but it was far from a romantic encounter. The singer and fashion designer has been making the talk show rounds to promote her memoir, Open Book, and during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! she dished a surprising tale about her relationship with the former child star.

During the interview, Simpson talked about how she auditioned for the Mickey Mouse Club as a child in the early 1990s. At the time, the Disney Channel kiddie show featured future big names such as Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera, and yes, a pre-‘NSYNC Timberlake. Jessica told Kimmel that she made it to the finals for the All-New Mickey Mouse Club, but that because she needed acting lessons so she didn’t get the job.

Fast forward 15 or so years, and Jessica found herself face-to-face with Timberlake, who was one of the friends she kept in touch with from the Disney days. Following Jessica’s headline-making divorce from Nick Lachey, a then-single Timberlake paid her a visit and sparks flew.

“He was like over at my house and we shared a nostalgic kiss,” Jessica said of Justin. “And I thought, ‘Oh this is interesting.'”

But then the “Rock Your Body” singer whipped out his cellphone and things took an awkward turn.

“He took his phone out and started typing,” Jessica told Kimmel. “I was like, okay, I hope that’s not like another girl. Did I stick my tongue out too much?”

Jessica soon realized that JT was settling a bet.

“Apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old, and so he texted Ryan and told him he won the bet,” Jessica explained. “And I was like, oh, okay? So we don’t kiss again. That’s done.”

The singer added that had she still been 12, she would have preferred that Gosling won the bet.

“Ryan was the one that when I was 12, I was like, this guy is so cool,” the former Newlyweds star said. “He’s from Canada, I don’t know where that is on the map, but I really think that that’s amazing and there’s something so cute about him.”

While she never had a real romance with Timberlake, Jessica Simpson went on to find love with another famous singer, John Mayer, before marrying retired NFL player Eric Johnson in 2014. Timberlake married actress Jessica Biel in 2012.

As for those acting lessons that could have helped get her the Mickey Mouse Club job, Jessica revealed she actually took lessons from action star Chuck Norris, who told her to tape her eyebrows down when reciting her lines because she moved them too much.