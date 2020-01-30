AEW Rumors: Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Reportedly Expected To Sign With Company Soon

Less than two months after he and a few other wrestlers were released by WWE, it looks like Brodie Lee — formerly known as Luke Harper — may soon be headed to All Elite Wrestling, just as rumors have long been suggesting.

Citing the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wrestling Inc. wrote that Lee might be on his way to signing a contract with AEW. No details were mentioned regarding the length of the purported deal, but the publication noted that the former Intercontinental Champion is tentatively scheduled to make his AEW debut on March 18, during the company’s live Dynamite taping in his hometown of Rochester, New York. It also appears that the wrestler will likely be using the Brodie Lee ring name he used in the independent circuit if he chooses to sign with the promotion.

As further cited by Wrestling Inc., the terms of Lee’s non-compete clause with WWE allow him to start with other companies on March 8, but since AEW is heading to Rochester just 10 days later, it would be best to slightly delay his debut and introduce him in front of the hometown audience so that he could receive a “major reaction.” The other WWE superstars who were released in December — Konnor and Viktor (aka The Ascension) and Sin Cara — are also free to sign with rival promotions on the same date as Lee.

While it’s unclear where most of last month’s WWE releases may be heading once their non-compete clauses expire, Lee appears to have been planning in advance for the resumption of his career outside the company. Wrestling Inc. wrote that the 40-year-old wrestler, whose real name is Jonathan Huber, had his independent ring name trademarked on November 26 — less than two weeks before he was released.

Originally introduced on the main roster as part of the Wyatt Family stable in 2013, Lee, as Luke Harper, had a fairly successful run in WWE’s mid-card scene in the six years that followed. Aside from winning one Intercontinental Championship, the 275-pounder won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships one time as one-half of the Bludgeon Brothers — a team he formed with fellow Wyatt Family alumnus Erick Rowan in 2017.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lee announced in April 2019 that he had asked WWE for his release, though he would end up staying several more months with the company, making sporadic appearances toward the end of the year before his request was ultimately granted.