Carrie Underwood Jokes She Needs Wine On A ‘Regular Basis’

Carrie's all about the vino.

Carrie Underwood opened up about her daily routine – and how she needs a little bit of wine on the regular. The country superstar jokingly spoke out about her love of wine in a new interview published this week, where she admitted that her lifestyle is all about balancing her love for wine, caffeine, and working out.

Carrie made the confession while speaking to Parade.

“Wine. I’m not gonna lie,” she answered when asked what she needs on a “regular basis” as she shared how she’s also pretty reliant on her coffee to make it through her very busy days.

“I work out in the morning. I have my coffee, I can’t live without coffee,” the mom of two said.

Carrie also told the outlet about how she manages to juggle her life as one of the biggest stars in country music, owner of her Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure brand, mom of two, and wife to her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher.

She revealed that she ensures her two boys, 4-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, have a regular strict bedtime so she can make sure that she and Mike – who recently shared the most adorable rare photo of their two sons on social media – can spend some quality time together in front of the TV.

“I put the kids down and we sit and watch Investigation Discovery or something and drink wine,” Carrie shared, adding of her very busy schedule, “It’s all my life. It all flows and goes together.”

But while she might love her wine, there’s no doubting that the star definitely earns herself a glass as she revealed how important it is for her to stay active. Carrie told the outlet that she tries to get a workout in every day and always feels better once she’s hit the gym.

“I do need to work out and my husband does know that I need that in my life. Even if it’s just a short workout in the morning,” she said.

“[Mike’s] like, ‘Oh I know you’re happier when you work out,’ and I’m like, ‘I know!'” the “Southbound” singer added, noting that she’s always in “a better mood” when she gets her morning workout done.

The star regularly shows of her active lifestyle on social media.

One snap posted to Instagram earlier this week showed her modeling pieces from her athleisure range, which is available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, while she got in a pretty serious workout.

Carrie headed to a big stadium for a unique exercise session as the snap showed her running up the stairs in a pair of stylish skintight leggings and a long-sleeve top from her line.