Abby Dowse Pulls Down Her Jeans To Reveal Scandalous Red Lingerie In Smoking Hot New Snap

Abby Dowse gave her 1.9 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she debuted a seriously scandalous new photo that brought some serious heat to her feed.

The smoking hot snap was shared on Thursday and was an instant hit with her fans. The image was taken in her kitchen and saw the Australian bombshell posing with her hands on top of her head and her hip popped out to the side. She pursed her plump lips in a sensual manner and stared down the camera with a sultry stare, all the while looking absolutely incredible in yet another skin-baring ensemble from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Abby stunned in a sexy teddy that boasted a bright, cherry red color that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The strappy lingerie covered up only what was necessary, leaving very little to the imagination and certainly pushing the limits of the photo-sharing platform. It featured cut-out cups with dainty lace appliques that barely covered her voluptuous assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Her fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

A single strap wrapped around Abby’s neck and spanned the entire length of the one-piece, falling between her chest and grazing over her torso to highlight her flat midsection. She exposed the bottom half of the number by pulling down the waistband of her tight, distressed jeans. This revealed the bodysuit’s daringly high-cut and cheeky design, while also teasing a glimpse of the stunner’s curvy booty. Meanwhile, the thin straps of its waistband sat high up on the babe’s hit, further accentuating her trim waist and abs.

The blond beauty added a set of dainty chain bracelets and large hoop earrings to give her barely-there ensemble the perfect amount of bling. She tied her long hair in a messy up-do, keeping her locks from falling in front of her face and covering up her gorgeous glam, which included a glossy lip, winged eyeliner, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Aussie hottie’s latest Instagram appearance some love. The steamy snap has racked up more than 27,000 likes after just four hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Abby’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow Abby you always look flawless and so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model had a “superb body.”

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” commented a third.

Abby often tantalizes her fans with her racy outfits. She recently did so again by showing off her pert derriere in a hot pink thong bodysuit. That look also proved popular, earning over 60,000 likes.