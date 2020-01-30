Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 41, Stuns Fans With Skimpy White Bikini Photo

The former 'RHOA' star floored fans as she stripped down to her bikini.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann stunned fans this week as she stripped down to a tiny white bikini during a trip to the beach. The 41-year-old reality star looked years younger than her actual age as she showed off her fit and toned body while taking a dip in the ocean.

The beauty showed some serious skin in her revealing two-piece in the snap she posted to her Instagram account on January 29. Kim stood almost knee-deep in the sea water and posed for the camera as she didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The Don’t Be Tardy star twisted her body slightly to give the camera a glimpse at her toned booty while her seriously slim middle was perfectly framed by her skimpy swimwear.

She rocked a plunging white bikini top which stretched pretty low on her back and her front to show off plenty of skin. She paired that with an equally skimpy pair of matching white bottoms with a small cut-out across the hips. The briefs flashed plenty of her pert derriere and sat high so she could flaunt her long legs.

Kim let her long, straight, blond hair flow down past her shoulders as the camera snapped away. She covered her face with a sunhat adorned with a light blue scarf wrapped around it.

For the snap, which was posted shortly after Kim’s 22-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann shocked fans by showing off a new look on social media, she held onto the hat with her right hand while she bent her left arm behind her head.

Though Kim didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload, she told her 3.1 million followers that she was at her very “favorite place,” the beach. She also teased what appeared to be a secret project in the caption, as she hinted that something big may be coming in May.

Fans were clearly left feeling pretty floored after seeing her insane bikini body, as the comments section was flooded with praise.

“Oh what I would give to have that body! What is your secret!” one fan asked Kim.

“Wow Kim!!!” another fan wrote.

A third comment read, “Please tell me your secret to that body because damn!”

Kim’s no stranger to showing off her age defying body in a bikini, though. She’s been known to give fans a look at her toned body in a two-piece on multiple occasions.

As The Inquisitr reported back in October, the former RHOA star previously stunned fans in another swimwear snap as she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking fit and healthy in a black two-piece during another trip to the beach.