Melissa Gorga Shows Off Long Legs & Enviable Curves In Sparkly Short Dress

Melissa Gorga showed off her long legs and enviable curves in a sparkly, short and sassy dress in two new images shared with Instagram. The star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey looked glamorous and photo-ready in the pics.

Standing in front of a blue background that had the Bravo TV logo for the series Watch What Happens Live behind it, Melissa cut a sexy figure for her appearance on the Andy Cohen nightly talker.

Melissa wore a little black dress that packed a lot of attitude for her television appearance where she shared the hot seat alongside The View‘s Meghan McCain.

The outfit was shimmering from the top to the very bottom of the garment. Long sleeves and a deep v-neck accentuated Melissa’s cleavage. The dress stopped mid-thigh, showing off lots of leg.

Melissa paired the outfit with strappy black high heeled shoes.

The dress, both simple and striking at the same time, needed a dramatic makeup palette to complete the overall look. This included smoky eyes, highlighted cheekbones, dramatic brows, and pale lips. Melissa made a statement by pairing her fashion with a golden and natural-looking tan.

The overall look of the complete ensemble was breathtaking.

In the photo’s caption, the reality star revealed the outfit was from her own line, Envy by Melissa Gorga. The brick and mortar store, Envy, is located in Montclair, New Jersey, offers a fashion experience led by stylists and the reality star herself, who personally handpicks the merchandise available for purchase.

Melissa also thanked all the people who helped glam her up for the appearance, including those who did her makeup and hair.

Fans were in awe of the image and expressed their love for the photo in the comments section of the Instagram photo. These included fellow famous pals Lala Kent and Jackie Goldschneider.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen you look so beautiful! Absolutely stunning!” remarked one fan.

“Total class! My favorite housewife and you have a beautiful family!” said a second social media user.

“So stunning and always so well-spoken and poised yet down to earth. Such a big fan. I think of all the franchises and all the housewives you are my favorite!!!!” noted a third follower.

During the episode, Melissa revealed to both Andy and Meghan her take on the flirtatious relationship between her co-star and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice and Tony, the “Hot Pool Guy.”

She noted that although both Tony and Teresa are single and Melissa would love to see them get together romantically, right now their relationship is just a fun and playful friendship.

“I honestly don’t think that’s going to happen,” said Melissa on the series of a potential romance between the two.