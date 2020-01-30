Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Official Cause Of Death Confirmed By LA Coroner’s Office, All Victims Now Identified

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant’s official cause of death was released by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office on January 29. All nine victims have also been positively identified thanks to “round-the-clock testing and analysis of DNA.” The department confirmed that the “manner of death was certified as an accident.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released their findings only three days after Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash. They confirmed that Kobe and Gianna’s official cause of death was “blunt trauma.” The office stated that the other seven victims on-board the helicopter also suffered the same fate.

Previously, only four victims could be identified through fingerprint testing. Kobe (41), John Altobelli (56), Sarah Chester (45), and Ara Zobayan (50), were the only people whose identities were known to the authorities.

But thanks to the dedication of the coroner’s office, they have also been able to positively identify Gianna Bryant (13), Payton Chester (13), Alyssa Altobelli (14), Keri Altobelli (46), Christina Mauser (38) who also lost their lives in the tragic crash. The department notified their legal next-of-kin of their findings.

At the time of the incident, the group had been on their way to a basketball game in Kobe’s S-76B helicopter when it crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The chopper missed the top of a hill by 20 to 30 feet, according to The Inquisitr. It is speculated that “the aircraft descended about 800 feet in just 18 seconds, it plowed into the hillside and burst into flames.”

Kobe and Gianna’s official cause of death comes just hours after Vanessa Bryant broke her silence after losing her husband and daughter. The 37-year-old released a statement on January 29 on her Instagram account. The mother-of-four made her private account public to share photos and videos of Kobe and Gianna with the world.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

Vanessa shared an emotional message as she thanked the world at large for their support and prayers and paid tribute to her spouse and daughter. Fans posted their messages of support on the Bryant family’s last Christmas photo together as they let Vanessa know that they were thinking of her.

Kobe Bryant is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. And according to Le Bron James, Gianna would have been “one of the greatest” future female basketball players.