Amy Duggar Shows Off Her Postpartum Body In A Black Sports Bra

Amy exposed her bare belly and shared an inspirational message for other moms.

Amy Duggar, the niece of former 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, occasionally shares a social media post that reminds her fans of just how different she is from her famous family members.

On Wednesday, Amy, 33, took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her bare belly. These are not the type of photos that Duggar fans are used to seeing from her adult female cousins, who include Counting On stars Jana, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna. The women adhere to a dress code based on certain Biblical passages, and none of them have ever exposed their midriffs publicly.

However, according to Amy, she had a good reason for sharing the snapshots of of her stomach. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amy and her husband, Dillon King, 31, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Daxton Ryan, last October. In the caption of her Instagram post, Amy explained that her photos were meant to serve as a celebration of her post-baby body.

She wrote that, while she might not look “magazine perfect,” she’s proud of what she sees when she looks in the mirror: a mom. Amy also shared a few words of encouragement for other women who are struggling to accept their own postpartum bodies. She advised them to remember that “every scar, tummy pooch, and stretch mark and flabbiness you have now has created life.”

In the set of four mirror selfies that Amy shared, she was pictured rocking a black sports bra with a V-neck and ruching in the center of the bust. She was also wearing a pair of tight black skinny jeans. The pants had a low-rise waist that showed off her postpartum belly. Amy appeared to be going makeup-free in the pictures.

In one photo, Amy was pinching the side of her stomach. She was also pictured slightly pulling the waist of her pants down to expose more of her tummy. For her final selfie, she rested her free hand on her bare midriff.

As of this writing, Amy’s followers have rewarded her decision to show off her stomach just three months after giving birth with over 21,000 likes.

“This is the most real post ever! It’s absolutely beautiful!” read one response to her post.

“Ah, this is wonderful! So many social media posts that make new moms feel like they don’t measure up,” a second fan wrote.

“You’re so right! A miracle happened inside your body!! Wear it proud!!!” remarked a third commenter.

“I’m so happy for your positive attitude!” a fourth fan wrote. “As the body changes it can be so hard to accept but it’s nice to see happy mommies postpartum.”