‘One Piece’ Chapter 970 Spoilers: Result Of Oden Versus Kaido Fight Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 970 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already coming on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature the continuation of the flashback of Lord Kozuki Oden and his plan to take down Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Will Lord Oden succeed to defeat one of the Four Emperors of the Sea?

In One Piece Chapter 969, Lord Oden gathered the Nine Red Scabbards and prepared themselves to go in an all-out war against Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido. With the huge difference in their military power, Shogun Orochi, Emperor Kaido, and the Beast Pirates clearly held the upper hand in the battle. However, One Piece Chapter 970 spoilers revealed that Lord Oden and the Nine Red Scabbards gave their enemies a tough fight before suffering a massive defeat.

Upon their arrival at Shogun Orochi’s mansion, Lord Oden immediately challenged Emperor Kaido to a one-on-one fight. After spending time with the Whitebeard Pirates and the Roger Pirates traveling all around the world, Lord Oden must have known how powerful Emperor Kaido is. However, with his decision to face him alone, Lord Oden looked confident that he could match up against the pirate who is considered as the strongest creature in the world.

One Piece Chapter 970 spoilers confirmed that Lord Oden and Emperor Kaido were evenly matched and both suffered fatal wounds in their epic battle. However, just when Lord Oden was about to gain control of the fight, one of the Emperor Kaido’s subordinate showed up with Kozuki Momonosuke. Emperor Kaido’s subordinate threatened to kill Momonosuke which made Lord Oden lose his focus in the fight.

Emperor Kaido took advantage of the opportunity and attacked Lord Oden with Raime Hakke. After directly taking Emperor Kaido’s attack, Lord Oden was knocked out unconscious. One Piece Chapter 970 spoilers revealed that the Momonosuke who appeared wasn’t really Lord Oden’s son but Kurozumi Higurashi, who ate the Clone-Clone Devil Fruit that enables the user to replicate the appearance of anyone he touches.

#OnePiece made a lot of noise today ???? pic.twitter.com/pYmPJrLFCE — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) January 30, 2020

While Lord Oden was lying into the ground, Emperor Kaido admitted that he would have won the battle if it took place five years ago. As noted in One Piece Chapter 970 spoilers, Emperor Kaido and Shogun Orochi already knew that they were at a disadvantage when they first saw Lord Oden returned to the Land of Wano. It was the main reason why they decided to agree to a “dodgy contract” with Lord Oden and made him look like a fool.

Aside from the fight between Emperor Kaido and Lord Oden, One Piece Chapter 970 spoilers also hinted at the battle involving the Nine Red Scabbards and the combined forces of Shogun Orochi and the Beast Pirates. Despite losing a large number of their soldiers in their war against Gecko Moria and his crew, the Beast Pirates still managed to beat the Nine Red Scabbards with the help of the three Beast Pirates All-Stars – Jack the Drought, King the Wildfire, and Queen the Plague.