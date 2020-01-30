Miami Bombshell Genesis Lopez Spills Out Skimpy String Bikini

Half-Brazilian, half-Japanese model Genesis Lopez shared a new update to her Instagram feed that left very little to the imagination. On Wednesday, January 29, the model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a tiny string bikini. The image showed off her incredible figure to her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

In the snap, Genesis was indoors, seemingly inside her Miami home. She stood in front of a full-body mirror and glanced over her phone’s screen to take the sultry selfie. Her dog and several home decors were seen behind her. Genesis rocked a rust-colored string bikini that featured tiny triangle-style cups that were so tiny that her voluptuous breasts spilled out on the sides. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that just covered enough of her modesty. The thin straps on the swimwear sat high on her hips and left plenty of skin exposed. Genesis’s pose showed off her slender waist and rock-hard abs. Also on display were her incredibly toned thighs and legs. The steamy snap surely gave fans plenty to talk about.

The stunner went with a natural look when it came to her makeup that consisted of sculpted brows, faux lashes with mascara, and lip balm. Her long brunette hair was tied back in a ponytail. Staying true to style, Genesis kept the accessories minimal to a pair of gold hoop earrings as her jewelry and a pair of sunglasses that she was holding in her hand.

In the caption, Genesis talked about how her January went as the month is ending and how her 2020 has been going so far. She mentioned that despite the first month of the year not being the best, she is ready to take in February. The model did not mention where her strappy two-piece was from.

The latest share was a big hit among her millions of followers as it racked up more than 106,000 likes and over 1,000 comments in 16 hours of being live on her account. Many of the model’s admirers left compliments for her looks and some other fans raved about her curvaceous figure in the comments section.

“Hey still looking bomb, though. Hope February is better for us both!” one follower commented.

“Yeah, in looking at this pic of you, I can tell you have been on your workout grind. You look good,” another admirer gushed.

“Perfect body and beautiful dog. I have two german shepherd dogs,” a third social media fan chimed in.

“What a Goddess babe,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.