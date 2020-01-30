NBA Rumors: Mavericks Are ‘Fallback Option’ For Andre Iguodala Ahead Of Trade Deadline, Per ‘ESPN’

With the 2019-20 NBA season past its halfway point and the league’s trade deadline just one week away, Memphis Grizzlies wingman Andre Iguodala has yet to play a single game since the team acquired him from the Golden State Warriors last summer. Rumors have long linked the Houston Rockets — as well as the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers — to the 36-year-old, but as a new report suggests, the Dallas Mavericks might still be in the running as a landing spot.

In a list of trade deadline predictions published on Wednesday, ESPN‘s Tim MacMahon provided his latest update on the Iguodala sweepstakes, noting that the Grizzlies still appear confident that they can deal him to another team before next week. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the former NBA Finals MVP has remained on Memphis’ inactive list, with the team allowing him to train independently until they can determine the best trade destination for him.

Citing unnamed league executives, MacMahon added that the Mavericks are the Grizzlies’ top “fallback option” in case they can’t find an acceptable suitor for Iguodala. As he pointed out, Dallas has a “surprisingly high” second-round draft pick previously acquired from Golden State and can also offer seldom-used veteran Courtney Lee to match salaries and make a deal for the former Warriors sixth man possible. He added, however, that Mavs sources have “done their best to refute” any rumors of the team being involved in trade talks for Iguodala.

Andre Iguodala on not playing this season so far: “It’s been a blessing in disguise … I think it’s added some years to my career.” pic.twitter.com/THIQJiXTig — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 24, 2020

Although earlier reports suggested that the Grizzlies could buy Iguodala’s contract out and allow him to sign with the team of his choice as a free agent, it is widely rumored that the organization insists on getting something in return via trade, per Bleacher Report. Both the Lakers and Clippers were reported in the past as the veteran guard/forward’s preferred destinations in the event Memphis does buy him out.

With a 29-18 record, Dallas is currently tied for fifth place in the Western Conference and, according to Bleacher Report, in the market for a wing player who could come off the bench for starting forward Dorian Finney-Smith. Given that backup Justin Jackson is shooting less than 40 percent from the field, the publication suggested that Iguodala makes more sense as a reserve wingman, as he made about half of his shots while playing for the Warriors last season. His defensive ability was brought up as another selling point, one that could particularly make up for his lack of scoring (5.7 points per game in 2018-19).