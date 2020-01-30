Gwen Stefani Flashes Some Leg In Stunning Snapshots Of Her Draped Dolce & Gabbana Grammy Awards Gown

The dress was the third Dolce & Gabbana design that Gwen rocked Sunday night.

Gwen Stefani wore three different Dolce & Gabanna gowns during the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, and she just gave fans a closer look at the dreamy designer dress that was her final wardrobe change of the night.

On Wednesday, Gwen took to Instagram to share a set of three different photos of the ethereal draped gown. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen walked the Grammy Awards red carpet in a white mini dress covered with tiny seashells arranged in intricate patterns. For her “Nobody But You” duet with Blake Shelton, she rocked a bridal white gown covered with sparkly red heart appliques. Both of these looks got a lot of attention, but many fashion fans didn’t get a chance to see the third dress that Gwen changed into after her performance.

The garment was partially constructed out of a pale blue gauzy material. The lightweight fabric was draped over Gwen’s slender torso on the right side of the dress, and it cascaded down to the floor. A waist-high slit exposed the glittering gold hot pants that she was wearing underneath the garment. The opening also showed off of her long, lean legs. Gwen was wearing a pair of fishnets underneath the dress.

There was no blue fabric on the left side of the dress. Instead, the top of the bustier Gwen was wearing underneath the gown was left exposed. The off-white undergarment featured boning and structured cups. It was possibly the same bustier that Gwen wore for her performance with Blake.

Gauzy, smocked fabric in a stormy gray color covered up the lower half of Gwen’s torso. The same fabric was used for the left side of Gwen’s skirt, which had also had a waist-high slit. Gwen completed her ensemble with a pair of sparkly gold high heels. The singer’s accessories included numerous gold rings, necklaces, and bangle bracelets, as well as the same ruby and diamond-encrusted statement earrings that she wore onstage.

In the first of the three snapshots that Gwen shared, she was pictured sitting next to Blake in the Grammys audience and rocking flesh-colored fishnets. She had on a pair of the tights in black in the second and third photos, which were likely taken during fittings ahead of the show. She also appeared to be wearing a pair of bottoms that had higher-cut leg openings at the awards ceremony.

Gwen’s Instagram followers loved getting to see more of her third Grammy Awards look.

“You always have the most amazing outfits. Elegant AND punk rock,” read one response to her post.

“You look like a goddess,” another admirer gushed.

“That dress is so elegant warrior!! You look AHmazing!!” a third fan wrote.

“I was obsessing over that dress when I got a glimpse of it on TV,” a fourth commenter remarked. “Thank you for sharing a good look at it!”