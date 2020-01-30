Mark Salling’s Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out 2 Years After The ‘Glee’ Actor Committed Suicide

Georgie Leahy, the ex-girlfriend of former Glee actor Mark Salling, spoke out recently for the first time since the actor’s suicide in 2017, reports People magazine.

During an episode of her podcast, Georgie and Friends, Leahy recounted what it was like for her to discover Salling had been arrested for possession of child pornography. Knowing the conviction would turn the general public against him, Leahy wanted her ex to understand that she would remain by his side.

“It’s an addiction, it’s a sickness. None of us can comprehend it, understand it,” Leahy said about the charges.

According to her, the two had a very private relationship. Little evidence of their partnership exists. Leahy claims that was intentional on Salling’s part as he wanted to “protect her” by keeping their relationship out of the public eye.

Aside from her podcast, Leahy also spoke with The New York Post. The official article includes several photos of them together. Leahy stated they broke up when he was first arrested on child pornography charges.

Before that, the two were quite happy together. The couple met for the first time at a birthday party for Twilight actor Kellan Lutz. They bonded over a shared love of animals.

Leahy said their first date took place at Salling’s Sunland ranch, and her first thought was, “Oh, my God, I’m on a date with Puck.” Puck was Salling’s character on the popular television series, Glee.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

According to Leahy, their relationship and sex life was normal and “healthy.” They spent a cozy Christmas Eve together in 2015, and five days later, Salling was arrested.

She alleges that she met with him one last time a couple of months later.

“I desperately wanted him to say, ‘It’s not true,’ or ‘I’ve been set up.'”

However, after that, Salling shut her out of his life. Leahy theorized he was trying to keep her safe from the fallout.

She told reporters she was in a nail salon when she first heard the news of his death, and her feelings on the matter were complicated.

“What happened with Mark evoked so many complex feelings. I didn’t feel like I had permission to hurt because of everything he was accused of.”

Salling pleaded guilty in October 2017. In January 2018 — six weeks before his official sentencing date — he committed suicide. He was expected to receive up to seven years in prison for the possession of more than 25,000 images and greater than 600 videos depicting child pornography. After his death, the judge dismissed the case.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.