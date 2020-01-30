Nebraska Football Recruiting Makes Foray Into Oklahoma With Trio Of Offers

While some members of the Nebraska football team are looking to move onto the next level, the Huskers’ coaching staff is laying the groundwork for another strong recruiting class.

In order to do that, the coaching staff was out on the recruiting trail on Wednesday. Oklahoma recruiting site OKPreps tweeted out on Wednesday evening the Cornhuskers’ coaching staff were spending the day in the state.

The site tweeted out the Nebraska football coaching staff paid visits and offered scholarships to three players from across Oklahoma. Jacob Sexton, Andre Dollar, and Tayln Shettron are the latest offers from the 2022 class.

The team, just a few days away from the final signing day for the 2020 class is working hard to continue what has been some real success on the recruiting trail in the last few years. Scott Frost and company have had problems on the field – two straight losing seasons – but the 2020 class is going to finish in the Top 20 nationally for the second straight year.

In setting the stage for the future class, the Huskers went out and offered an offensive tackle, a wide receiver, and a tight end. All three players are considered among the best in the state of Oklahoma for the 2022 class.

Steven Branscombe / Getty Images

While individual player rankings for that far in the future are very limited, all three players have been getting plenty of attention from major programs. Sexton, out of Edmonds, Oklahoma is already weighing in at 300 pounds and stands 6-5. In addition to the Nebraska football program, the tackle has five other scholarship offers including Georgia Tech, Iowa State and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Dollar, according to 247Sports isn’t garnering quite the same kind of attention just yet. The tight end has seven offers but Nebraska is one of only two Power 5 schools to officially come calling so far. The big-bodied tight end also boasts an offer from South Carolina. When it comes to top-notch, Group of 5 schools, Memphis is also in the mix.

Talyn Shettron is the most sought after of the trio. The 6-3 wide receiver has carried an offer from Oklahoma State since May of last year. In addition to the Cowboys and the Nebraska football team, the wide receiver has offers from Oklahoma and Arkansas. Iowa State has given him an official offer as well.

While the Huskers have doled out the offers to the Oklahoma players, it could be quite a while before there’s any kind of movement towards a commitment. None of the three players can sign with the Nebraska football team or anyone else until December of 2021.