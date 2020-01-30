Fitness Babe Qimmah Russo Playfully Pulls Her Shorts Down, Wears Tiny String Bikini In New Snaps

Fitness model Qimmah Russo flaunted her killer figure on Wednesday night with seven new snaps shared to her Instagram feed.

The stunner took to the popular social media platform to flaunt her chiseled abs and sculpted legs in a series of hot pics. She urged her fans to meet up with her if they were visiting Miami Beach, Florida, where the photos were taken.

“Wanna meet as many of you as I can!” she wrote.

In the post, Qimmah is seen modeling a sexy black bikini in a myriad of different poses. As an accomplished model, Qimmah is fully aware of how to work her angles, and every photo offered something different. For a couple of snaps, she teasingly tugged on her little black shorts. In others, she turned to her side or behind so fans could get a glimpse of her curvy rear end. Her facial expressions varied from coy and flirtatious, to alluring and mysterious.

Qimmah’s revealing swimsuit featured neon pink and green straps, giving it a party vibe. Both the top and bottom were held together by thin strings that left little to the imagination. The model’s curvy breasts were plenty visible, and the sliver of fabric covering her nether regions peeked out from beneath her shorts. Had she taken them off, it’s unlikely her post would have remained Instagram-friendly. She did not specify where she got her clothing.

The babe paired her barely-there outfit with a silver necklace and a diamond belly button ring.

Qimmah straightened her ash-blond hair and left it to cascade down her body. She also appeared to be wearing makeup, including glossy lipstick and white eyeshadow.

Her new images were a hit with the model’s 1.3 million followers. Within four hours of going live, the post racked up over 25,600 likes and greater than 400 comments. Fans of Qimmah expressed their awe over her fit body and showered her with praise and emoji in the comments section.

“I love your belly button ring,” gushed one person.

“Pic number 6 is absolutely stunning,” declared a second fan.

“Queen of the Abs,” complimented a third admirer, inserting several smirking face, rose, and heart eyes emoji to their remark.

“You really do have a perfect body,” said a fourth user.

Many of her followers responded with their hopes of meeting Qimmah at some point this week.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Qimmah had shared an incredible workout video demonstrating her booty-strengthening workout routine.