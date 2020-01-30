Los Angeles Lakers Release Statement Following Kobe Bryant’s Death

The Los Angeles Lakers have released their first public statement regarding the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, who died as a result of a helicopter crash on Sunday. Kobe played his entire 20-season professional career with the L.A.Lakers.

Kobe had been traveling from Orange County, California, with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and other family friends, and who were on their way to Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks. During the trip, they crashed and all on board were killed.

It is believed that the bad weather, which had grounded other aircraft, was the cause of the accident, according to a previous article by The Inquisitr. As a result of this, the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was flying under what is called “special visual flight rules” which allows flight in inclement weather.

Since this tragic event, the Lakers have remained silent on the matter, likely dealing with their own grief at the loss of not only a teammate but also a friend. However, on Thursday night, an official statement was finally released that not only detailed their loss but announced that a special fund had been set up to support the families of those lost in the crash.

“We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” the statement started.

“We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever. The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit http://MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit http://MambaSportsFoundation.org.”

Since the accident, there has been an outpouring of grief for the basketball star and his daughter, along with the seven other people. From celebrities to sports heroes, it seems like everyone has made a statement relating to Kobe’s death. Most recently, his wife, Vanessa, also spoke out about the loss of her husband and daughter. In the statement, released via her Instagram account, she thanked the millions of fans who have “shown support and love” at this devastating time. She then went on to also speak of the others on board the helicopter and showed support for their families, who were also suffering alongside her.