Fotis Dulos Left Behind A Note After Suicide Attempt, Insists He Did Not Murder Estranged Wife Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos claimed his innocence until what he expected would be the end.

Fotis Dulos, the accused killer of missing Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, attempted suicide earlier this week. However, law enforcement intervened after he had sounded disoriented during a phone call. Fotis is currently in the hospital in critical condition. Now new reports reveal that police found a suicide note Fotis had written on his property. In the note, he had claimed his innocence, according to The Daily Beast.

While the note itself has not been revealed, reports claim Fotis insisted he did not murder his estranged wife. He also shockingly made allegations against his own legal team, saying that evidence they were withholding that would prove his innocence.

Fotis’ lawyer, Norm Pattis, was shocked by Fotis’ suicide attempt because he had not expected it and believe he would continue to fight to restore his name. However, he did acknowledge that his client was extremely upset upon hearing that authorities were looking for a way to reverse his bond. Fotis was likely fearful he would end up sitting in jail for months before the trial was even finished. Nevertheless, Pattis didn’t expect Fotis to take such drastic measures.

“A lawyer’s commitment is to be a shepherd to his client and to walk them through the valley of the shadow of death and sometimes you make a call where you think your client is self-destructive that is based on the best judgment that you can see. So there was nothing that led me to believe that. So, I look back and wonder what I missed. The potential for a bond revocation was devastating news to him.”

Even though Fotis is currently hospitalized, he is still the number one suspect in the case and will still face re-arrest.

More police now outside Fotis Dulos' home in #Farmington pic.twitter.com/CxW1RDspHt — CTLaSalle Blanks (@CTLaSalleBlanks) January 29, 2020

“We have agreed that he can be in re-arrest status when and if he’s able to return,” Pattis said in a statement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fotis was found after the suicide attempt sitting in his vehicle which was running inside his garage at his Farmington home. It was evident that he was trying to take his own life through carbon monoxide poisoning. At this point, doctors are trying to get oxygen into his brain. It is not yet clear whether Fotis will recover and what brain function he will have if any if he does.

In addition to facing a murder charge, Fotis also faces charges for kidnapping, tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.