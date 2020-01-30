Texan Bombshell Niece Waidhofer Wears Nothing But A Towel On Instagram

Texan bombshell, Niece Waidhofer, shared a new photo to her Instagram feed today. She kept things sizzling with a revealing snap of herself flaunting her cleavage. She was seen wearing only a towel.

The model posed with her body facing the camera straight-on. She appeared to be sitting down, with a bathtub and shower visible behind her. The walls were a light tan color and mimicked a marbled design.

Niece held her phone with her left hand, which was covered in a black case. It obscured a corner of her face.

Meanwhile, the stunner held a white towel to her chest. She grabbed it in the middle, which left her cleavage showing. She sat with her legs spread apart slightly and the towel served to mostly censor the shot. Even so, a flash of her front side tattoo by her legs peeked through.

Niece’s skin looked flawless in the shot. She didn’t wear any accessories, and nor did she have a manicure. Moreover, her makeup offered the brightest pop of color in the shot. She wore very dark, purple eyeshadow and long lashes. Her lower lids were accentuated with dark liner. The beauty also wore light pink lipstick as she pursed her lips.

That’s not to mention that Niece wore her locks slicked back behind her shoulders in a casual hairstyle.

While her legs looked tan, her upper body and chest appeared pale in comparison.

The photo was geotagged in Houston, Texas.

The stunner’s many followers shared their thoughts on the photo in the comments section. While some people focused on complimenting her good looks, there were many that were distracted by her long captions. This was the case with all of these fans.

“I am SO ducking glad I did not write that account a poem of mine,” joked an admirer.

“So… I shouldn’t have given money to the Nigerian princess that looks strikingly like your beautiful self?” wrote a supporter.

“D*mn I was hoping Adebamgbe was your real name and Niece was a stage name!” exclaimed a fan.

“How do we know you’re not a dude?” asked a fourth Instagram user.

Plus, it was just a week ago that Niece shared another photo that put her cleavage front and center. This time, she was spotted lifting her shirt with one hand while making the “quiet” gesture with her pointer finger. She suggested in the captions that the photo was taken on a plane. The shirt was a light green tone, and her hair fell down the front of her right shoulder.